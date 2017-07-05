President Edgar Lungu has told Zambians to bare with him if he becomes a dictator as he intends take unprecedented measures to stop the acts of hooliganism being perpetrated.

Speaking upon arrival from Addis Ababa the head of state who expressed displeasure at today’s acts of sabotage revealed that security offices would now up their game and take necessary measures to curb the acts of hooliganism because people’s livelihoods are being affected.

“I do not want to pre-empt the measures we have put in place to up the game and we have done that. But I will wait to be briefed…,” President Lungu said.

“If it means taking measures which are unprecedented we will do just that, some people will have to lose their rights. People who have lost their property have lost their livlihoods. So if I become a dictator for once bare with me.”

The head of state then proceeded to City Market to go and see the extent of damage as well as meet some affected traders.

The President who was in the company of security and defence officers, minister of home affairs Stephen Kampyongo, his presidential aides Amos Chanda, and Kaizer Zulu.

The head of state was greeted by hundreds of traders as they all cried out to him to bring the perpetrators to book.

More than one third of city market has been gutted after suspected arsonists torched the building.

The market went up in flames shortly after another market in Misisi also got torched.