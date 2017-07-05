President Edgar Lungu has told Zambians to bare with him if he becomes a dictator as he intends take unprecedented measures to stop the acts of hooliganism being perpetrated.
Speaking upon arrival from Addis Ababa the head of state who expressed displeasure at today’s acts of sabotage revealed that security offices would now up their game and take necessary measures to curb the acts of hooliganism because people’s livelihoods are being affected.
“I do not want to pre-empt the measures we have put in place to up the game and we have done that. But I will wait to be briefed…,” President Lungu said.
“If it means taking measures which are unprecedented we will do just that, some people will have to lose their rights. People who have lost their property have lost their livlihoods. So if I become a dictator for once bare with me.”
The head of state then proceeded to City Market to go and see the extent of damage as well as meet some affected traders.
The President who was in the company of security and defence officers, minister of home affairs Stephen Kampyongo, his presidential aides Amos Chanda, and Kaizer Zulu.
The head of state was greeted by hundreds of traders as they all cried out to him to bring the perpetrators to book.
More than one third of city market has been gutted after suspected arsonists torched the building.
The market went up in flames shortly after another market in Misisi also got torched.
Zambians have started waving pangas at each other. I just watched a very disturbing video where Zambians running wild and behaving like Hutus and Tutsi’s during the Rwanda genocide
@Mashuko, stop that nonsense, its not fun.
“Bare with me if I become a dictator-President Lungu”!! Very funny! The man has been a dictator from start. If President Lungu thinks that he will resolve the happenings in the country by such threats and becoming more wicked, then he will realize that the life a wicked man is tough indeed. Sin has a way of finding you out.
Your love for power has made Zambia the way it is and things might get worse if you you dont sober up and dialogue.
“Show Me Your Friends and I’ll Tell You Who You Are”.
HOLD YOUR PEACE SON OF MAN – TRUE SON OF THE LAND
Yes it hurts to see innocent people caught up in the devils trap. I also know that LT has cooked up this title. I call this irresponsible reporting but you that we know that you never said it the way its coming out from LT. Right now they sound like the The Post or Mast. UPND is tying to push you to the limit. They tried this pre, during and post August 2016 polls. You Chagwa managed to contend them. You retrained your cadres and the Zambian people. The people heard you. We know how ungovernable they want to make this country. These hooligans have no trace or shed of patriotism in their blood and there is no justification for their hooliganism.
WHAT IS LT TRYING TO PROVE WITH ITS DEGRADING AND WRONGLY SPELT WORDED TITLE
TERRORISM VS PATRIOTISM
Zambia is innocent, Zambia was bought with a freedom fighter’s drop of blood, Zambia knows no PF or the terrorist Grouping called UPND. Evil all over UPND anatomy. Its supporters are also evil. Yes the DEVIL’S advocates. SOMALIA is in shambles because of irrational people like the entire UPND leadership and supporters including reporters with inflammatory TITLES like LT’s . Poor traders at City Market were innocent for God’s Sake. The levels of impunity and anarchy being perpetrated by terrorists (UPND)and their supporters who include some media houses are overflowingly satanic and extremely evil. Zambia is innocent. When you’re done…
Is this koswe lungu having a laugh? He has been a dictator all along and now it ‘s good that the silly ugly rat is accepting that he is one. Lusaka times you have decided to block me but you forget that the nez account is a party wide account which can override any blocks. We are even working with some of the secret agents under pf. When I say lungu should die. That is my opinion and I have every right to say it. The chap is more beneficial dead than alive.
whats your point ?
Something is definitely wrong in Zambia!
According to an official statement as published by Zambia’s best selling newspaper, The Daily Nation:
“The president has asked Zambians to forgive him if he suspends some rights in a bid to curb acts of sabotage in the country. The Head of State told marketeers at the gutted Lusaka City Market that he may be forced to suspend some rights for a while to safe guard government and private property…”
NOWHERE DID HE SAY BARE WITH HIM IF HE BECOMES A DICTATOR!!!!!!!
The market is said to be guarded. What have the guards said and the council sweepers?
And Macdonald Nyirenda a youth chairperson in charge of security at city market said the fire started around 05:00hrs in the morning after police opened the market to allow council workers to sweep.
Even a baby born today knows it’s Useless Party for National Destruction behind all this nonsense. Please ZP just shoot on sight!