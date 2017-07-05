President Edgar Lungu will tonight at 20:00hrs address the nation on both Radio and ZNBC Television.

Today, the President held a Special cabinet Meeting at State house in Lusaka that called to order following an inferno that gutted City Market to discuss the stringent measures Government will take to bring the culprits to book.

Yesterday, the head of State rushed to city market on his return from Ethiopia, where he had gone to attend the African Union summit.

He assured the traders he addressed at the market that Government would not sit idly by and watch criminals destroy their livelihoods.

“In light of this calamity, we will come up with serious and draconian measures and based on the report I will receive, some people might have to lose their rights,” he said on arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

On his departure from Addis Ababa, the President directed investigative wings to conduct thorough investigations into the matter to establish the cause of the fire and ensure that the culprits face the law.

Mr Lungu called for calm in the country as investigations are being carried out.

“I hope whatever is happening back home regarding the gutting of city market is not one of their prophecies.

“Let us be calm and allow those who are charged with the responsibility to investigate to find out what is causing this upsurge of activities which are bordering on economic sabotage,” he said.

President Lungu said the country is busy putting up infrastructure and unknown people are burning it with the hope of being put in office or that probably Zambians will be sympathetic towards their cause.