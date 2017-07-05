Zambia are through to the 2017 COSAFA Cup final after rallying to thump tough Tanzania 4-2 at Moruleng Stadium in South Africa on Wednesday evening.

Wedson Nyirenda’s side recovered from a goal down as Zambia booked their ninth COSAFA Cup final spot.

Nkwazi striker Justin Shonga scored a brace with goals in the 56 and 68th minutes with Jackson Chirwa and his Green Buffaloes team mate Brian Mwila scoring the other goals.

The Taifa Stars led after 16 minutes with Erasto Nyoni punishing Zambia with an early goal in the first semifinal tie.

Later in the 84th minute, Tanzania reduced the deficit to 4-2 through Simon Msuva as the guest team from East Africa showed the spirit of not giving up easily.

Zambia will now face the winners of the late kickoff second semifinal between Zimbabwe and Lesotho in Sunday’s final.

Zambia are seeking a record fifth COSAFA Cup title.