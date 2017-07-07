Vice President Inonge Wina disclosed that the powers invoked by President Edgar Lungu will be outlined once Parliament has approved the emergency measures the head of state wants to take to arrest the current security situation in the country.

She told parliament during the vice president’s question time that she could not disclose what measures are being taken at the moment in order not to preempt the investigative channels being put in place by government.

Ms Wina however, stated that consideration had been made to include other security wings in curbing cases of arson.

Meanwhile the vice president has said that President Lungu has shown that he is a democrat and respects the law by following the law in invoking article 31 and asking for parliament’s approval.

She said that in some countries the President would have simply declared a state of emergency.

Ms Wina also said that the security forces are pursuing former western province Police Commissioner Fanwell Siandenge for allegedly staging a robbery of ballot boxes together with former Lusaka province minister Obvious Mwaliteta and some UPND members.

The vice president was responding to a question by Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya who wanted to find out the progress made in arresting the former senior police officer.