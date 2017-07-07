Striker Justin Shonga says Zambia must be at their best as they face Zimbabwe in the 2017 COSAFA Cup final on Sunday in South Africa.

Shonga of Nkwazi on Wednesday scored two goals as Zambia thumped Tanzania 4-2 in the semifinals.

In a post-match interview, Shonga said Zambia must improve ahead of the final against Zimbabwe in order to win the match.

He observed that in the match against Tanzania, Zambia were losing ball possession cheaply.

“Against Tanzania we didn’t have much possession. We just wanted to find the back of the net,” Shonga said.

“We just have to work on ball possession. We shouldn’t give away the ball too much so that we can out play our opponents,” he added.

Both Zambia and Zimbabwe are seeking a record fifth COSAFA Cup title.