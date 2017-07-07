UNITED States (US) Ambassador to Zambia Eric Shultz has urged Zambians to preserve and protect the country’s reputation for peace and civility.

And Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says invoking of Article 31 by Government is meant to ensure the country continues to secure investments to grow the economy and protect lives.

Speaking during the commemoration of America’s 241st Independence Day in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Schultz said Zambia has come this far and has a long way to go in its development to sacrifice the needs and rights of citizens.

“The US is a friend of Zambia and of Zambians. I believe our actions have proven this time and time again. And as a friend, we want the best for this country as we will remain engaged and continue to work for Zambia’s future,” he said.

Mr Schultz said for a decade now, Zambia has been one of the 10 largest recipients of US humanitarian assistance, receiving over US$500 million annually, which is the highest in the world on a per capita basis.

“We are also of course major contributors to the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Global Fund, and the other international and multilateral institutions that also provide assistance to Zambia. The billions of United States dollars we have contributed over the years have saved the lives of millions of Zambians, helped educate a generation of Zambians, and have helped spur increases in agriculture productivity and rural incomes,” he said.

Mr Mutati said Zambia has something in common with the US as both countries strive to uphold the constitution.

“So, your excellency, I would like to assure you that we shall continue to walk together on this journey,” he said.

Mr Mutati thanked the American government for contributing immensely to the development and sustainability of the Zambian economy.