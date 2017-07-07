The Zambia Police Service has announced that it will with immediate effect impound all unregistered motor vehicles countrywide.

In a statement made available to the media, Zambia Police said that it will only allow those motor vehicles that are in transit to be driven on Zambian roads and should, as per requirement, be accompanied by relevant documents.

Below is the full statement

BANNING OF UNREGISTERED AND FOREIGN REGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLES

The Zambia Police Service has banned the use of unregistered motor vehicles countrywide. Only those motor vehicles that are in transit will be allowed to be driven on Zambian roads and should as per requirement be accompanied by relevant documents. Police officers have been directed to impound motor vehicles moving without registrations forthwith.

Furthermore, all motor vehicles within the country bearing foreign number plates and being driven by Zambians without any justifiable reason have also been banned and if found, they will be impounded.

We urge members of the public to comply and help the police in safeguarding peace and security of the country.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER