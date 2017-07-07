The Zambia Police Service has announced that it will with immediate effect impound all unregistered motor vehicles countrywide.
In a statement made available to the media, Zambia Police said that it will only allow those motor vehicles that are in transit to be driven on Zambian roads and should, as per requirement, be accompanied by relevant documents.
Below is the full statement
BANNING OF UNREGISTERED AND FOREIGN REGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLES
Furthermore, all motor vehicles within the country bearing foreign number plates and being driven by Zambians without any justifiable reason have also been banned and if found, they will be impounded.
We urge members of the public to comply and help the police in safeguarding peace and security of the country.
ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO
ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
With the help of your useless Dictator President, its time to loot even more by these useless f00ls masquerading as cops. I wish Lungu could die soon in a painful death.
I like this picture of Esther better, think and rejoicing lady. And I see ring.. Nice picture.
Stop used car imports by individuals all they get are Lemons that are not road worthy.
I think its time to go to war. Lungu is the worst thing to ever happen to Zambia.
We have the worst Inspector General of Police since independence. Banning and impounding is failing to think.
He failed to protect the President in Mongu, he can’t find arsonists, he can’t even give a comprehensive report on the security of the country. The Minister of Home Affairs is the one doing his job. Kampyongo sounds more like he’s the IG. People insulting the President, but it’s the IG who is inept and inefficient.
Don’t jump to conclusions and issue statements banning this and that. You’re there for the people. Have consultations and find amicable solutions that help the citizens. At least provide a period of time when everyone will be required to comply.
Iliko bad iyi.At least I have already packed my jalopy
This is a wrong move ba ZP!!a lot of people are in car selling business and move about in search for customers,so how can you take this useless move?
Who told you that the criminals burning Zambia move in such cars?our policemen really need proper training.i always watch news on BBC,CNN,Sky news,etc if anything happens in Western countries,Police arrests the suspects within hours.if we had western policemen in Zambia,a person or people who burnt city market by now could have been arrested.BUT OUR POLICEMEN ALL THEY KNOW IS DISTURBING MOTORISTS!!TODAY 90% OF POLICEMEN ARE FOUND ON ROADS AS TRAFFIC OFFICERS(DUE TO BRIBES)!!!
president Edgar Lungu must do a lot with ZP.OUR OP AND ZP ARE A BIG LET DOWN!!
SO PLEASE BA POLICE STOP PUNISHING INNOCENT ZAMBIANS WITH THOSE USELESS BANS(RULES)!!
@Njimbu, you cherry pick what you watch on television. For your info Americans up to now have never arrested the person who killed J.F. Kennedy and if you really live outside Zambia which country allows you to drive unregistered vehicles. you buy a car if you can afford it and not because you want one. I drove in Zambia for more than 20 years and never had any issues with the Cops simply because I obeyed the law. I was only charged once for driving without a licence and I refused to give the cop a bribe and paid at the Police station and got a receipt.
Scotland Yard or FBI/CIA are able to do their work because they have invested in CCTV, listening into calls and other surveilance techniques.
We currently don’t have a legal president therefore the vehicle lungu is using with a government registration for president is not a legally registered one as things stand. So start with that.
I am sure this ban will only affect UPND members. This is how it starts! If you think you are immune because you are PF, better think again and stop supporting wrong things blindly. After this ban, you wander what next. I am sure it will get more interesting when they ban s.e.x …. Kikikiki