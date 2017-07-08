I was gripped with FEAR and ANGER at the same time to learn of the wild fires that gutted the Lusaka City Market and another that left many of our people out of work. The perpetrators of these crimes should be brought to justice. Especially the real culprit behind these acts of terrorism and sabotage. Those attempting to find the perpetrators need our support. Therefore, I offer my ideas on finding and prosecuting these criminals. It is pertinent to establish the possible causes, then use criminal investigations theory and solve the problem once and for all.
It is not unusual for one field to borrow methods and practices of another field and apply them to resolve a persisting problem. With all due respect to the lawyers and police of Zambia I believe that the methods that accountants use to investigate financial fraud could be helpful here. The objective of any credible investigation is seeking to ESTABLISH THE TRUTH, then determine if crimes were committed, if not take corrective measures and preventative steps to avert a similar crisis from cropping up again. If there were crimes committed commit the perpetrators to justice. Then mitigate the damage caused. We accountants ask three questions to find financial fraudsters:
a) Who had the motive?
b) Who had the means to do it?
c) Who had the opportunity to commit the crime?
In answering these questions, I learned in Postgraduate Advanced Forensic Accounting Theory and Practice as well and Advanced Accounting and Fraud Examination that a good place to start the process of investigating a crime is to develop a hypothesis. A hypothesis is “a supposition or proposed explanation made on the basis of limited evidence as a starting point for further investigation.” Its synonyms are theory, premise, suggestion, supposition, proposition, guess, assumption, and postulate. In philosophy a hypothesis is “a proposition made as a basis for reasoning, without any assumption of its truth. A crime investigations hypothesis would be twofold i.e. the null hypothesis H0 and the alternative hypothesis H1. If empirical evidence supports the null hypothesis, then we can dismiss the alternative and the vice versa. In this case:
H0 is “The Lusaka City Market fire was an accident” whereas
H1 is “The Lusaka City Market Fire was NOT an accident”
The null hypothesis requires the investigation to look at the assets involved and a thorough review of the safety mechanisms. All the people with positions of responsibility around the facilities should be questioned directly. To the extent that, it is established that the fires were indeed an accident those responsible for the safety of the assets involved who did not put in place the mechanism to safeguard them should held accountable, and new measures to eliminate the possibility of similar accidents at markets throughout the country should be instituted. Given the safety record of Zambia under this administration as a carryover from previous administrations including those obtaining in fatal road accidents, it is not unfathomable that there are systematic deficits in safety and property maintenance of facilities that could be causing these fires.
The alternative hypothesis is that the wild fires are not an accident but deliberate actions of disingenuous or disgruntled citizens. Disgruntled citizens could be those involved in the disputes within the markets who could be aggrieved with the manner in which past or current intra-market disputes were resolved. Anybody who has worked or interested with our great citizens in the markets of Zambia knows that’s it rough and tumble enterprise. It’s survival of the fittest. Then the fires would be an act of revenge or as they say in my mother’s village “Katufilile munsenga.” (meaning “if we can’t win let’s all be losers”)
The alternative place to look are wider disputes in the country over economic or indeed political outcomes particularly the defacto UNIPists i.e the Current PF/MMD cadres/supporters Vs. the UPND cadres/supporters. This matter was touted by the Bishops in April as creating an atmosphere of creating unyielding and ongoing tensions in the country. Interestingly the current administration has denied they are presiding over a nation under serious political tension.
However, in this pocket or tinder box of perceived or real tension we could look at UPND cadres/supporters as those who are aggrieved as potentially disgruntled enough to embark the same: “Katufililie munsenga” (meaning “if we can’t win let’s all be losers”). Since the main case is in court and a detailed review may be misconstrued as potentially contemptuous of our judicial process I will not get in details here.
The alternative culprits could be just crazy people taking advantage of the tension in the real or perceived tensions in the country to commit opportunistic crimes. We have people like this in the United States who start up fires or commit other grievous crimes due to craziness taking advantage of the political tensions between the Republicans and democrats. They can be mentally ill or normal people who get possessed by a destructive concept or demons. In my mother’s village we called them. “Ba chisanguka” (disguised monsters)
Then finally the disingenuous PF/MMD cadres/supporters. First there are two categories those dissatisfied with intra-party conflict resolutions could be in the “Katufililie munsenga” situation. This is plausible whereby they know their party has only one enemy that they will blame for everything bad in the country HH and the UPND. So this group would do damage knowing they can get away with it as government would be looking elsewhere for culprits.
The final and probably the most plausible are well connect and regular PF/MMD cadres/supporters. The markets burning are mostly if not entirely in the hands of PF cadres you can’t sell or work there ngatauli mubwato (if you are not in the boat). These are the people who are in charge of the administration and running of these markets. Why should these people be looked at more than any other group? It’s a concept I also learned in my mother’s village called: “Ukufwika amala yambushi mumukoshi” (literally it means putting the tripe or “offals” of a stolen goat around the neck of an innocent man). This group is responsible for the safety arrangements of property and people in the markets. They should have all the surveillance cameras if any, or charge over the guards if any. If someone went in to burn property, it’s either one of them or they sure know who did it.
But why would they be the ones to burn the markets. First they are PF and therefore they knew the PF government would compensate all who lose property to start afresh. Second, such wild fires create a perfect opportunity for our President to put more political opponents in Jail to clear a way to establish Mr. Lungu preferred form of government for Zambia in the 21st century, “THE DICTATORSHIP”. Does the PF government under Mr. Lungu work this way? You bet!
A few examples may be helpful:
First, a top party official had publicly declared that a citizen will be arrested for treason. A few weeks’ days later a citizen who was a passenger in a convoy of about 60 cars. Without sufficient notice the convoy was rear entered by the Presidential motorcade and a fracas ensued. A few days later. This illustrious passenger was arrested at his home bandit style and he currently sits in jail for endangering the life of a President he neither recognizes nor had a way to know the President is coming to pass near the car carrying him. Nkole yama pembwe now sits in jail for a non-bailable offense. Naowine balimufwika amala yambushi mumukoshi” (even him PF government put the tripe or “offals” of a stolen goat around the neck)
Second, we know a company that was the most important voice against the abuse of political power, and fostered free speech to engineer the development of strong opposition politics in our country since the third Republic. Like all human enterprise an imperfect company, nevertheless a sound company. As all companies do, it had debts in the form of taxes that due to litigation over the years had compounded into a giant debt bigger than the net assets of this company. Against wise counsel and sometimes citizens yelling, in the name of collecting taxes the Mr. Lungu’s PF government closed this company. In my profession, the language of business, we don’t close a viable company that owes more taxes than its value. Instead we conciliate it on a payment plan under the Internal Revenue tax code to remit payments until the debt is fully paid. That is a win win situation. Taxes are paid and the employees of that company can keep their jobs and feed their families. Albeit, in our PF Zambia wisdom is not important the interest was not collecting taxes. To date those taxes have not been collected because they exceeded the value of the company. And this the PF government of Mr. Lungu knew very well. The Post was closed to smooth the way for imposing a shameless dictatorship on one Zambia. A long standing disputed tax debt was turned into amala ya mbushi…NaPost ine baliifwikile amala yambushi mumukoshi. (Even The Post Newspaper, the PF government put the tripe or “offals” of a stolen goat around its neck).
Third, the Minister of Home affairs and the Head of Police two to three days prior to the Lusaka City market being gutted by fire they warned and publicly threatened the arrest of a certain chief who was organizing terrorism and other acts of sabotage. If they had this information and they knew the plans why didn’t they stop them before property was lost and burned? This is very similar to the warnings from Mumbi Phiri that HH would be charged with treason a few days before the fracas on the Road in Mongu. Balepanga akabepesho (creating a scapegoat). They are looking for another person or group of persons, political opponents for putting the tripe or “offals” of a stolen goat around their neck. Nabobene balabafwika amala yambushi mumukoshi. (Watch! even them the PF government is looking put the tripe or “offals” of a stolen goat around their necks).
In a nutshell, the key to finding the real culprit behind the setting of the country on fire is to look squarely at leadership. John C Maxwell has taught for the last three decades that: “Everything rises or falls on leadership.” The Bishops of the Mother church bodies observed and warned about the perils of unmitigated endless political tensions in the country. The lack of freedoms of assembly, press, and movement in any country in the 21st century is perilous and becomes an incubator for hatching dissidence and other criminal activities. In the Bible evil must be overcome with good but injustice begets injustice, violence begets violence and the cycle never ends.
A government or any group that sets these vices in motion will themselves reap the atrocities. Even those who kill by the sword die by the sword. Therefore, may I recommend that the responsibility for all these accidents, fires and tensions in the country be laid squarely at the feet of Mr. Lungu as the perpetrator in chief. They are downright to a LEADERSHIP CRISIS. It’s the Presidential incompetence, lack of clean motives or vision for leading our country. The President of Zambia Mr. Edgar Lungu whilst he was in Addis Abba and the Lusaka City Market was burning told us to be calm. Upon his arrival he was the least calm. After seeing the damage, he sought our permission to formally institute his preferred style of government for our country. Mr. Lungu thinks the solution to Zambia’s current problems is to impose a shameful form of government, A DICTATORSHIP in the 21st century. I truly think he was NOT SERIOUS but if he was it could be a case of one of three issues at play:
a) The President was under the influence of substances consumed on the plane from Addis the home of Haile Selassie.
b) The President is showing an alarming level of bankruptcy in governing ideas.
c) The President is up to no good for our country and his intentions are in the open now and we better wake up to this reality.
In which case let me reiterate my request from my last article to humbly ask Mr. Lungu to resign his positions as President of our party the PF, and our country Zambia with immediate effect. There are many things that Mr. Lungu as a citizen can do but President seems to be way above his pay grade. Mr. Lungu has no constructive governing philosophy or concept of organizing a peaceful and thriving nation in the 21st Century. Resorting to impose a dictatorship on Zambia the proud and free, the land work and joy in unity is despicable and a shameful adventure. It is a callous and heartless short cut crafted in wickedness and the bankruptcy of governing ideas. It’s a manifestation of sheer laziness to think and painstakingly work through challenging national problems. We refuse to tolerate or accept a lazy government for our country. Ba Lungu wesu ubunang’ani tabulisha kasuma (Our dear Mr. Lungu laziness doesn’t feed well). But in the unlikely story that this is Zambia, the dictatorship’s days are few and a government of the people, by the people, and for the people will arise again. Zambia shall be free from this dictatorship!
By Jones K. Kasonso, Ph.D., CPA, CGMA, MBA, BSc., NATech
The author is a Zambian, An Accounting Professor in Washington DC and Dubai.
Well written.
We keep telling these thrives that opposition parties, HH, GBM, guy scott have been present since 1991 and never have we seen such corruption, divisions, tribal assaults and thuggery in our country.
Only when the fraud convict lungu with his advisor kaizer Zulu appears do we have this….
Is Kasonso also on PF list of extradition to interpol?
Well written prof. Your really the true son of the Zambian soil who really cares about mother Zambia like most us do. Exactly what I have said before that PF thugs under the instruction of Mumbi Phiri Kamba and Kapyongo are behind all those fires.
Unfortunately for id10ts in PF, the western world already knows how un-trustworth ,corrupt and useless the Zambian judiciary is under PF and Lungu. So they wont send anyone to be tortured by by Lungu ‘s thugs.
Right now as I am talking the western world are on the verge classifying Zambia as a failed state and proof is in the US state report on human rights in Zambia 2014,2015,2016 and draft 2017.
Watch the video that warned Zambians not vote and trust Lungu and his PF to rule Zambia because his intentions are to bring back one…
Mr. Writer You started off very well, but reading between the lines it doesn’t take time for one to see your heart’s inclination and thereby rendering your seemingly good counsel basis. The other inadequacy is that your so called hypothesis ignores the larger picture (context) of what is pertaining in the country. In my view your so called hypothesis doesn’t qualify to be used as a basis for your findings, assumptions, propositions whatever you may want to call them. And by the way what makes you think you cannot be cited for contempt? Just because you don’t mention people’s names and you are abroad – you think? Let’s be careful with what we post. One thing I agree with you on is that let’s work together for the betterment of our country. Let’s be vigilant and look out for the…
If President Lungu is weak then God must be working full time for him. Very few countries in Africa have recovered from commodity slump in 2016 & the drought of 2015/2016 that ravaged southern Africa. Zambia managed to have a bumper harvest & continues to grow its GDP even beating estimates. Amidst loadsheding the President won general election by more than 50+1. Under extreme provocation & cowards burning property by night he’s openly raised level of security. Despite been a leading copper producer Zambia is now gearing to lead export of grain to East Africa. Dams are being built around the country to allow all year growing of crops with focus on the poor. If that’s weakness then that’s what I want him to be. God Bless Zambia
Dont give in to such attacks and they will soon be caught and face the law. If this is the style of attacking the government,very soon they will be exposed. we all no that UPND are the one behind this arson.
I don’t KNOW that!
What sabotage you you crazy nutty professor. If Zambia had such people don’t you think we would have had fires in the past. You are failing to blame pf for poor fire regulations. Please tour most public buildings in Zambia and see how pathetic the fire regulations in place are. This is happening in UK where all buildings failings tests are are been evacuated. Meanwhile here ati sabotage. It will be sabotage when lungu burns to death
@NEZ
We know you are Larry Mweetwa using the pseudonyms of NEZ and Wanzelu. You are the one who was celebrating the burning of city market and urging your fellow UPND cadres to torch even more public installations on your facebook page. One only has to follow your other posting on how you ranted that before you are caught President Lungu would have died. This came on the heels of government’s announcement of seeking the support of international security agencies and using extradition treaties signed with foreign governments to extradite extremist elements like yourself back to Zambia. The Zambian intelligence needs to study your postings well.
interesting article
He started professional in explaining and ending very very unprofessional.
BEGINNING: Therefore, I offer my ideas on finding and prosecuting these criminals. It is pertinent to establish the possible causes, then use criminal investigations theory and solve the problem once and for all. H0 is “The Lusaka City Market fire was an accident” whereas
H1 is “The Lusaka City Market Fire was NOT an accident”
ENDING:Mr. Lungu thinks the solution to Zambia’s current problems is to impose a shameful form of government, A DICTATORSHIP in the 21st century. I truly think he was NOT SERIOUS but if he was it could be a case of one of three issues at play:
a) The President was under the influence of substances consumed on the plane from Addis the home of Haile Selassie.
b) The President…
b) The President is showing an alarming level of bankruptcy in governing ideas.
c) The President is up to no good for our country and his intentions are in the open now and we better wake up to this reality.
In which case let me reiterate my request from my last article to humbly ask Mr. Lungu to resign his positions as President of our party the PF, and our country Zambia with immediate effect.
You agree that debt bigger than the net assets of this company. and you say NaPost ine baliifwikile amala yambushi mumukoshi. (Even The Post Newspaper, the PF government put the tripe or “offals” of a stolen goat around its neck).
Stop insulting the president please ba professor.
The article is purely academic. The real issue at hand is lawlessness being perpetrated by UPND supporters as a way of showing their solidarity to their incarcerated leader. They are worried that if their leader is found guilty and jailed, his record will be dented and will never contest for presidence as the constitutuion of Zambia does not provide for a current or past convict to participate. In real sense their attitude is shallow and primitive. They should wait for the due process of the law to take place, otherwise resorting to insolence will render most of them be incarcerated. Time is clicking, tick tok tick tok.
The article lost me at……
“a) The President was under the influence of substances consumed on the plane from Addis the home of Haile Selassie.”…
The writer is simply anti – LUNGU and not seeing things from an objective standpoint.
CORRECTED
Mr. Writer You started off very well, but reading between the lines it doesn’t take time for one to see your heart’s inclination and thereby rendering your seemingly good counsel BIAS. The other inadequacy is that your so called hypothesis ignores the larger picture (context) of what is pertaining in the country. In my view your so called hypothesis doesn’t qualify to be used as a basis for your findings, assumptions, propositions whatever you may want to call them. And by the way what makes you think you cannot be cited for contempt? Just because you don’t mention people’s names and you are abroad – you think? Let’s be careful with what we post. One thing I agree with you on is that let’s work together for the betterment of our country. Let’s be vigilant and look…
Poor finishing!!!
this article is a true reflection of what is obtaining in Zambia. pf leaders and cadres know its true. but the problem is they will pretend otherwise. the big question is , does mr lungu know that everyone can see the motive behind his schemes? what we are waiting to see is how he uses his state of emergency. its for his use not for the police’s use. all the fires were caused by mr lungu to provide justification for his state of emergency.
one can tell from the comments to this article from pf cadres that they are in trouble indeed. they are defending their king? while he lasts so that they continue eating with him, they don’t care about his legality for sure.
PROFESSOR YOUR ANALYSIS IS POOR. YOUR MENTIONING OF NULL OR ALTERNATIVE HYPOTHESES DOES NOT MAKE YOU ANY WISER THAN THE REST OF US. IN ANY RESEARCH YOU HAVE TO MENTION:
1) YOUR INTERESTS AND TELL YOUR READERS WHAT YOUR INTERESTS ARE AND HOW THEY CAN SKEW YOUR CONCLUSION AND WHAT YOU HAVE DONE TO CONTROL SUCH.
2) BIAS IS ANOTHER FACTOR THAT CAN CAUSE YOU TO SKEW YOUR CONCLUSION IN FAVOUR OF YOUR POLITICAL INTERESTS. YOU HAVE NOT TOLD US HOW YOU HAVE CONTROLLED THAT.
3) WHAT ABOUT CONFOUNDING VARIABLES? FOR EXAMPLE YOU COME FROM NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE, A KNOWN STRONGHOLD FOR UPND. DONT YOU THINK THAT HAS SKEWED YOUR ANALYSIS? SECONDLY YOU HAVE CLAIMED THAT SOME MATTERS ARE IN COURT AND YOU CANNOT DISCUSS THEM, SURELY DONT YOU THINK THAT IS A CONFOUNDING FACTOR SHROUDING YOUR…
-CONTINUED- SURELY DONT YOU THINK THAT IS A CONFOUNDING FACTOR SHROUDING YOUR ANALYSIS?
IN SHORT, PROFF, YOU ARE JUST ANOTHER UPND CADRE TRYING TO DO DAMAGE CONTROL FOR YOUR PARTY WHOSE STRATEGIES HAVE LAMENTABLY FAILED BEYOND RESCUE.
@Chisenga! As a PF cadre you seem troubled. The prof has laid bare the intentions of Mr Lungu. Just eat quietly or you will succeed in exposing yourself.
Kikikikiki…..no wonder this Donkey of a “professor” has never practised in Zambia. …..kikikikiki again.
And why is not interrogating the more plausible theory that the City market was torched by “Armageddonists”? What he say about the Kafue West incident, the burning cables in Ndola, the burning government offices etc etc? What kind of “professor” is he who cannot model a pattern in current events? Or acknowledge the fact that the City market fire is an additional incident to the long record of recent fire incidents?
Anyway dear Donkeys, the culprits will soon be brought to book, the communities (UPND, PF, NAREP, etc etc) are now so disgusted that they will together flush the Donkeys out very soon.
… his followers to burn more markets and public buildings and sporadic inferno’s targeted both at private and public building ensued. Mweetwa had also admitted to having released funds in order for UPND cadres to tear and burn Patriotic Front banners and poster during presidential campaigns, a criminal activity he had previously gone scotfree from before. But following the proclamation and invocation of article 31 of the Zambian constitution, President Lungu during a press briefing announced that state security personnel will bring such people and any other social media transgressors who had been involved in terrorist activities to book. Those close to Mweetwa said by denouncing UPND, Mweetwa was hoping Zambians and security wings will spare him and not bring him before the law to…
The writer of the long and boring passage is not a professor, but one of the chaps who want government investigation wings to shift their attention to something else! Ulukakala of some opposition leaders can lead to the truth of the matter!
… to explain and exculpate himself. A ministry of Home Affairs official said that the British government who have been alerted of Mweetwa’s statements are ready to coorperate and work with the Zambian government to ensure that Mweetwa is cornered. “I am not too sure but I think they said he is soldier in the British army and am told the command there is appalled with his behaviour. So he will be made answerable both in Zambia and Britain, akose,” the source said. The vice president Inonge Wina also confirmed the development saying they are already working with foreign security wings to make sure such people are extradited. Smart Eagles attempted to contact Mweetwa as to ascertain why he had left UPND a party he had defended tooth and nail for to extent of flushing his humanity down a…
… drain but the latter abruptly cut the call and has had his phones switched off since. UPND sources said the vocal cadre had also gone mute on all their interactive WhatsApp blogs that he usually participates in. However, the source revealed that Mweetwa had earlier contacted the acting UPND President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) for party backing and monetary help in case he needed to hire lawyers but the UPND leader had turned his back on him. “He is in this one alone, so am pretty sure that is why he has decided to run, look how everyone have abandoned HH, so who is Larry for people to stand with him,” the source from UPND said.
“Standing by him is an admission that you are involved and who wants to admit to being involved? He is all alone.” During the inferno that gutted Kamwala…
During the inferno that gutted Kamwala. Mweetwa was the first to post that Lusaka was on fire and a few hours later reports arrived of an inferno, blazing down the busy shopping centre.
On a Facebook posting Mweetwa wrote before the fire ensued. “LUSAKA ON FIRE NOW AS I Speak Due TO HH ARREST. Job well done bane let’s intensify such actions and defend democracy.”
We are intolerant of the truth for personal gain. We align ourselves to political and tribal affiliations against better judgment and good conscience. Many incidents have rocked this country which to date have no official police reports. Shame on Lungu and his cronies of MPs.