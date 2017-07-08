The opposition UPND leadership has taken its ‘Free HH’ campaign to South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party president Julius Malema.

UPND Chairperson Mutale Nalumango and Mr. Hichilema’s political advisor Douglas Syakalima conferred with Mr Malema and the EFF leadership in Johannesburg on Friday.

President Hichilema has been in police custody since April 10 on a charge of treason which is non bailable.

The case has yet to be cause listed after he was committed to the High Court by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Another South African leader Mmusi Maimane who leads the Democratic Alliance took interest in the matter but was denied entry into Zambia on May 26 when he attempted to just attend a court hearing for Mr. Hichilema.