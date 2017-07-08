UPND meets Julius Malema to discuss HH’s incarceration

UPND Chairperson Mutale Nalumango with EFF president Julius Malema
UPND Chairperson Mutale Nalumango with EFF president Julius Malema

The opposition UPND leadership has taken its ‘Free HH’ campaign to South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party president Julius Malema.

UPND Chairperson Mutale Nalumango and Mr. Hichilema’s political advisor Douglas Syakalima conferred with Mr Malema and the EFF leadership in Johannesburg on Friday.

President Hichilema has been in police custody since April 10 on a charge of treason which is non bailable.

The case has yet to be cause listed after he was committed to the High Court by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Another South African leader Mmusi Maimane who leads the Democratic Alliance took interest in the matter but was denied entry into Zambia on May 26 when he attempted to just attend a court hearing for Mr. Hichilema.

UPND and PF members posing for a Group Photo
UPND and EFF members posing for a Group Photo
UPND members meeting with EFF eadership
UPND members meeting with EFF leadership

      Hahaha good luck with that you bunch of jokers. Have a good time with your fellow noise maker without substance.

      Make a has HIV I was told.

      How do you discuss with people that can’t keep their zip closed on a political direction.

      Here is the thing – UPND have no sympathy in the country so they have gone abroad to seek sympathy.

      I have a PhD

      Thanks

      BB2014,2016

    Is HH a freedom fighter or a criminal? Nalumango is now chewing the money for the criminal after realising that the lawyers for the jailbird can
    finish the money without her benefiting anything.

    BA LT, RELAX. YOUR SECOND PHOTO SAYS UPND AND PF???? DID YOU MEAN UPND AND EFF?….KIKIKIKI
    MAYBE UPND CAN TRY TO MEET DONALD TRUMP AT THE G20 SUMMIT…..KIKIKI
    IT SEEMS UPND HAS RUN OUT OF IDEAS. THAT IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU RUN FASTER WITHOUT PROPER ANALYSIS.
    HEADLESS CHICKEN.

    I need to find the connection. EFF stands for nationalisation of Banks and other institutions. The EFF leadership is known for expensive lifestyles ( wearing Rolex watches , drinking Moet etc) disruptive parliament rantings, at one point Julius Malema swore on his life to kill any one who messed with Jacob Zuma. EFF seems like a party with leaders who will do anything even to an extent of killing then sit back and live lavishing lives. Is this what we intend to see from UPND?

    This is strange indeed!! What is going on in UPND. EFF policies are more close to PF than UPND. I would understand meeting the DA, not EFF whose agenda is 100 % similar to not only our PF but also Mugabe’s ZANU-PF. As a matter of fact Mugabe is a celebrated hero of Julius Malema. Has the famous white capital failed UPND for them to turn to popularism parties like EFF?

    They might as well stop by Zimbabwe and see Uncle Bob and call him comrade we need help in Zambia.

    Interesting times indeed. Desperate times call for desperate measure indeed.

    But again this UPND delegation looks suspicious, I’m not seeing the party’s big fish. Is this just Nalumango faction towing a different line in UPND? No like of the usual suspects Mweetwa, Nkombo, big Jack, etc missing in action

    Time…

