THE Zambian high commission in London has formally written to the Protocol Directorate of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office expressing concern over activities of Mr Larry Mweetwa, a Zambian who lives in London.
Mr Mweetwa, a well-known sympathiser of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema, has for a long time been issuing what the mission termed “inflammatory and subversive comments and inciting people to commit terrorism activities in Zambia”.
In a notice, the mission is further seeking audience with commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Ms Cressida Dick on what measures or actions can be taken over the activities of Mr Mweetwa.
The Zambian mission informed the British authorities that Mr Mweetwa posted a message on his Facebook page praising the acts of suspected sabotage last week which left the country’s biggest market, Lusaka City Market, gutted and thousands of traders without a livelihood.
It is not the first time that the mission is raising concern over Mr Mweetwa’s activities. The matter was brought to the attention of the British authorities in September 2016.
According to the notice, Mr Mweetwa’s last known address is 4 Whigift Street, 15 Centreview Apartments, London CRO 1EX.
On Friday, Vice President Inonge Wina said that government was in the process of engaging Interpol in order to extradite Zambians in foreign countries who she said are inciting Zambians to engage in sabotage activities.
Chinsali Central Member of Parliament Kalelwe Mukosa asked the Vice President, as to whether government is considering extraditing people in the diaspora who are inciting and encouraging Zambians to engage in sabotage activities.
The Chinsali Central Constituency lawmaker said this during the Vice President’s questions session.
In her response, Ms. Wina stated that Zambia has signed agreements with foreign countries to extradite undesirable characters in order to ensure that such people are not hosted in their countries.
Government is aware of some Zambians in diaspora who are inciting people back home to engage in evil activities and urged Zambians to ignore such bad behavior and remain patriotic, the Vice President said.
Waste of time, UK will not give Larry to GRZ, it will never happen. There thousand of foreign nationals based in the UK wanted by their government but the UK protects such people, especially when the requesting government has questionable democracies and human right records like Zambia.
You have to have serious evidence for UK to even consider this and a Facebook post is not enough.
Zambian couldn’t even get Henry Banda from South Africa, what makes you think you can get Mweetwa from UK?
Wanya Larry. Nalekweba mwaiche ati turn down a bit, nomba that pharmacy Phd went to your head wakana ukumfwa. Play the government changes to the one run by your demigod HH.
Shameful to see how childish our Zambian leadership have become. This is nonsense how on earth would they prove he was part of it? he commented on an event that happened and everyone can make comments. Desperation ba PF. Instead of wasting time chasing Larry, think on how you will protect public property. It’s sickening to see no one is talking on the failures of the council and Police. This is a big Market why dint they put surveillance cameras? Which the Police can council security can have access to.. Dullness in Zambia.
This is embarrassing by PF government. There are a lot of other important things to fight, and NOT activists like Larry.
The youngman called Mweetwa is not only a sociopath, but the most reckless, overzeous cyber-stalker UPND should have not appointed him to head their political subversive projects turned into terrorism against poor Zambians. Sadly desperation and lack of a functional internal system, they overlooked his traits of protruding ignorance laced with an identity crisis dangerously seeking attention at all cost mindlessly. Mweetwa also has his own disfunctional biological issues and anger largely fueling a mindset of terror seen in his unselective subversive acts and tribalism. UPND was cheated that he is the most educated Zambian in Diaspora and a valuable British Army soldier polished in insurgency. But being a reserve in the British Army is nowhere closer to being a sophisticated operative or…
Mwense – Where in this article does it say Zambia has sought extradition?
“…Ms. Wina stated that Zambia has signed agreements with foreign countries to extradite undesirable characters…”
IT’S VERY GOOD THAT ZAMBIA SIGNED SUCH AN AGREEMENT WITH OTHER STATES. OTHERWISE, MORE HARM COMES FROM OVERSEAS, RATHER THAN, WITHIN ZAMBIA OF PEOPLE SHOULD OBSERVE ON SOCIAL NETWORKS.
Really laughable …you think the UK govt would send him back because of this; in fact the opposite could happen as he can easily claim asylum as his life is under threat if he ever returned. UK is a democratic country that respects people’s human rights not PF govt that tear gases people in their homes.
PF is bigger than Meetwa. He will back in Zambia soon
Attention seeking is some sort of severe mental retardation and if we have Psychiatric Professionals on this blog they will agree with me…this chap just needs to be prescribed Methylphenidate and it will definitely be of big help
Kikiki it is good to see that my brother Larry is making headlines. I will be in the United Kingdom next week and will stop by his to meet him. Be rest assured that we won’t even be discussing this trivial issue as we have more important party issues to discuss. You think the UK can hand over a man to a dictatorial government. Larry is a highly skilled tax paying contributor to the UK economy and even the Zambian economy. Pf are scared of their own shadow. Lungu will die of heart attack at this rate
Ati “kikikiki..” the sound of chi New evil zombie (Nez) suffering from diarrhoea ..badaala who are you cheating ati muleya ku UK iwe chikeze, even the UK doesn’t allow death threats which you cretins have been issuing on the internet, even on this site you ilombas wansala wanzelu, wanka like lilo, Nez, bucket brains have passed statements meant to incite hatred and encourage violence!
We will never forget your evil comments during the Namwala and Western province incidents and now you continue with the same attitude!
2020munyelo
It is you theives burning markets in Zambia.. ..how come lungu knew about the attacks a week before they happened ???
You think the West can entertain lungus kiezer Zulu morals and send anyone to Zambia??? Zambias reputation is in tatters with the fake treason charges on HH.
As to how serious the UK takes lungus threats look no further the lungu issuing an arrest warrant for membe only for the UK HC to say he has tea with membe….lungu had to swallow his arrest warrant…
Here we again same old same old instead of finding the cause of the fire the PF government is busy trying to make that international arrest so that they can scare the diaspora….this will not work we refuse to be intimidated by this government….on what grounds is the PF government going to punish this guy…create another fake case..please guys get serious you are running a country not a super market…it’s true you are thinking reverse…
Lungu is president abakafwa Ku chinkonko nimwe. Pantu hichilema chenu chili mu prison. Owe sela Lungu abombeko mailo twalimupokelela my chinsokone
There is no truth to this. UK is aware of this dictator and won’t even give audience to wina.
HOW UK GOVERNMENT EXTRADITE ITS CITIZENS
Extradition should not be confused with ‘extraordinary rendition’. Extradition involves a long and transparent legal process. Extraordinary rendition takes place completely outside of the legal system and involves the secret transportation of suspects from one country to another for interrogation. The country to which the suspect is transported will generally have ‘different’, or less strict, rules on what constitute acceptable interrogation methods.
Extradition is the process by which a person convicted of a crime in one country can be sent to that country from a second country. Whether the extradition of an individual is possible…
Extradition law is extremely complex – the following article is intended to provide a brief overview.
Here are the procedures: –
• 1. An extradition treaty or convention MUST exist between the two countries.
• 2. To secure extradition from the UK, the country seeking extradition must usually show that there is sufficient evidence to bring a court case against the individual to be extradited and that there must be substantiated evidence beyond any reasonable doubt that such an individual committed an offence.
• 3.There must be a court conviction.
• 4. A country requesting extradition from the UK may either arrange their own legal representation or be represented by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service. All extradition requests to the UK start at the City of Westminster Magistrates’…
So, the Zambian government may need to waste huge sums of money in legal fees in this length process.
• 5. When a request for extradition is made the police will apply to the court for a warrant to arrest the individual sought. The papers requesting extradition will then be checked by the Home Secretary to ensure the correct procedures have been followed. If satisfied, the Home Secretary will sign an Authority to Proceed. The case will then go before a judge who will decide whether extradition is justified. If the request is approved the individual facing extradition can appeal the decision.
• 6. There are circumstances which will always prevent extradition taking place. These include cases where the individual’s human rights may be breached or where they may face the death penalty if they are extradited, and the UK does not extradite its citizens to third world countries instead they normally request that an individual serve the jail sentence in uk.
• 7. This Process takes not less than 10years to accomplish.
By: Larry L Mweetwa,Bsc Pharm(UNZA),Msc ClinPharm(UK),Msc PVP(UK),Msc Comp Science(UK),PhD(UK).
Can we now focus on western dissinvestment and stopping moneteray bailouts of any kind for the lungu regime.
The British must be laughing at this request . Freedom of expression.
Are you sure its laughable ?
All those who think that this is a joke, think again. The world has changed. There are a lot of homegrown terrorists and the UK has suffered its own share of tragedies. If you think they will protect a naturalized potential terrorist, think again. They may even use him to show that the UK is not a hiding place for trouble makers – I wished he was in the USA now.
The UK probably have the same suspicions as everyone that it is lungu and PF behind those fires.
trust me ba Larry, if you can push for lawlessness in Zambia, you can push for lawlessness anywhere in the world. these days Facebook is enough evidence of ones activities. be rest assured that we are coming !!
Thank you Larry for the explanation. I am sure many people on this blog now know what is going on. One wonders why madam Wina is not putting pressure on the Police and security officers in finding the culprits of the fires in the country or the causes for the fire instead of looking for someone who supports UNDP abroad. This is absolute confusion. If Wina is wise, she must listen to the people of Zambia. Who knows what will happen next? Old people say when a witch doctor fails to heal a patient, he asks the for the horns of a dog. This chaoes must be investigated and attes to asap right there at home.
They just want to scare the diaspora into silence……we will not be threatened…..infact more online petitions are going out tonight in spam proportions highlighting Zambia decent into dictatorship under lungu….
Cadres even celebrating!!! Don’t hold your breath you will die before the UK extradites any Zambian. Sometimes you don’t know whether to laugh or cry at the level of ignorance in this country. The issue needs to go to a UK court. Its not like ka African country where ka president just says deport that one.
Thanking pipo who feel good because others have lost what was feeding their children is pure Satanism. Feel for the families without food b4 u write. The pipo without love for their home.
Comment:He may not be handed over to face the law over his reckless post,but one thing is for sure,his sentimental have really damaged the perceiption those poor and innocent marketeers have of his party…..he has succeeded in just decampigning his party,i for one had a softer spot for upnd,but am not sure after what happened and for Larry to mock the poor zambians instead of sympathising with them as a normal human being should,tough luck though
CHOX, you are a human being who has feelings for others
Just comments by LARRY MWEETWA is scaring the entire government………..It’s like the government is scared of it’s own shadow. Why are they so scared????????
I don’t think Larry incited anyone to commit such a crime and if so so how can they extradite him to Zambia If the United Kingdom can not let anyone facing jail in a country that’s got waste human rights records since Lungu became president. Can the the Zambian government focus on trying to help people who lost their livelihood that to chase something that will never materialise
Government failed to bring in Attan Shansonga. What makes you think that this will succeed this time around? Do you think the British Government will waste its precious time listening to tin pot dictators?
When the Police fail to explain the source of the fire in the market they were guarding, you declare a State of Emergency. Shame on you ECL.
Larry Mweetwa is a danger mostly in the country he is residing. If he can be so careless about his native countty, what about where he is a slave?
Larry is a tool just another former cattle rustler that went to Unza and did Pharmacy pa Ridgeway..the one to watch is GBV, William Banda and certain UPND cadres that happen to be ex service men. Mark my words the State know who is behind and they will soon be more arrests made. As for ka Larry you are just another wasted sperm mwana..your time will come but I believe there are bigger fish to fry right now!