THE Zambian high commission in London has formally written to the Protocol Directorate of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office expressing concern over activities of Mr Larry Mweetwa, a Zambian who lives in London.

Mr Mweetwa, a well-known sympathiser of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema, has for a long time been issuing what the mission termed “inflammatory and subversive comments and inciting people to commit terrorism activities in Zambia”.

In a notice, the mission is further seeking audience with commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Ms Cressida Dick on what measures or actions can be taken over the activities of Mr Mweetwa.

The Zambian mission informed the British authorities that Mr Mweetwa posted a message on his Facebook page praising the acts of suspected sabotage last week which left the country’s biggest market, Lusaka City Market, gutted and thousands of traders without a livelihood.

It is not the first time that the mission is raising concern over Mr Mweetwa’s activities. The matter was brought to the attention of the British authorities in September 2016.

According to the notice, Mr Mweetwa’s last known address is 4 Whigift Street, 15 Centreview Apartments, London CRO 1EX.

On Friday, Vice President Inonge Wina said that government was in the process of engaging Interpol in order to extradite Zambians in foreign countries who she said are inciting Zambians to engage in sabotage activities.

Chinsali Central Member of Parliament Kalelwe Mukosa asked the Vice President, as to whether government is considering extraditing people in the diaspora who are inciting and encouraging Zambians to engage in sabotage activities.

The Chinsali Central Constituency lawmaker said this during the Vice President’s questions session.

In her response, Ms. Wina stated that Zambia has signed agreements with foreign countries to extradite undesirable characters in order to ensure that such people are not hosted in their countries.

Government is aware of some Zambians in diaspora who are inciting people back home to engage in evil activities and urged Zambians to ignore such bad behavior and remain patriotic, the Vice President said.