Revived Nkana moved up to third place on the FAZ Super Division table after edging visiting Red Arrows 1-0 at home in Kitwe in a Week 16 encounter.

Arrows defender Jimmy Chisenga scored a first half own goal to hand Nkana their third straight win.

Chisenga beat his keeper Kenny Mumba after unknowingly connecting a Ronald Kampamba strike in the 40 minute.

This victory at Nkana Stadium, pushed Kalampa to 25 points after 16 matches played.

At Konkola Stadium, league leaders Napsa Stars beat troubled Konkola Blades 1-0 to open a five point gap at the top of the table.

Forward Mathews Maleka scored on 40 minutes as Napsa increased their tally to 31 points after playing 16 matches.

Maleka’s goal against his old club made acting Konkola coach Lewington Mujembe to start his reign on a losing note four days after he replaced fired Enos Silwimba.

Elsewhere, Lumwana Radiants stunned visiting Lusaka Dynamos 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Zambia Under-20 player Musonda Siame.

The game was seemingly heading for a goalless draw before Siame punished Dynamos with an 88 minute strike.

Coach Zeddy Saileti’s Lumwana moves into fourth place on the table with

24 points after playing 14 matches.

Dynamos remain second with 26 points.

This was Lumwana’s third consective win under Saileti who has been in charge of four matches.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 16

SATURDAY, 8th JULY 2017

Nkana 1-0 Red Arrows

City of Lusaka 0-1 Nkwazi

Lumwana Radiants 1-0 Lusaka Dynamos

Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Green Eagles

Konkola Blades 0-1 Napsa Stars

Real Nakonde 0-0 Kabwe Warriors

Nakambala Leopards 1-0 Mufulira Wanderers

SUNDAY, 9th JULY 2017

Zesco Vs Forest Rangers.

Postponed

Green Buffaloes Vs Buildcon

Zanaco Vs Power Dynamos