Zambia were dismantled 3-1 by Zimbabwe at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg to finish runner up in the 2017 Cosafa Cup.

The result was a big disappointment after reaching their first Cosafa Cup final since 2013 when they also met Zimbabwe again but were victorious with a 2-0 win as hosts in Ndola.

Knox Mutizwa put Zimbabwe ahead in the 22nd minute when he capitalized on a mistake by goalkeeper Allan Chibwe .

Zambia sneaked in the equalizer in the 39th minute through Lubinda Mundia converted a corner just a minute after replacing the injured Mike Katiba.

Zimbabwe then gave Zambia a mountain to climb when Talent Chawapiwa fired in the rebound in the 55th minute after Mutizwa had smashed the ball into the upright.

Ocean Mushure sealed the victory in the 67th minute then with an unstoppable volley.