President Edgar Lungu says Trade and Investment Relations between Zambia and Swaziland are cardinal to fostering economic growth for the mutual benefit of our citizens and the SADC region.

The President said this when he read a speech during Swaziland 49thInternational Trade Fair organised under the theme: “Unlocking Trade Opportunities for Economic Growth”.

“My coming here for the third time signifies that our friendship is growing from strength to strength. This is good not only for Zambia and Swaziland, but the Southern Africa Development community (SADC) region and the entire African continent, “ said President Lungu.

“Therefore, the Swazi Trade Fair should be viewed as a celebration which has continued to provide a platform for organizations to interact, forge business partnerships and promote trade and investment in Swaziland and the region, “ he added.

The Swaziland 49thInternational Trade Fair’s theme is befitting and timely because both countries cannot attain economic development without promoting trade, as it stirs economic growth through increased commercial opportunities and investments, thereby reducing poverty among the people, said President Lungu.

Mr. Lungu said, Trade also plays an important role in cementing ties between nations by bringing people together from diverse sectors in a peaceful and mutually beneficial manner to exchange innovative ideas.

“Our friendship is anchored on a rich history pioneered by our fore fathers dating back to pre-colonial days and it is this realisation that Zambia continues to treasure the warm relations shared between our two countries, said President Lungu.

Mr. Lungu said, the 37th Ordinary SADC summit they had recently attended, of heads of state and government whose main objective was to place the region’s Industrialization at the Centre of the SADC development agenda.

He said, the agenda was aimed at deepening and broadening productive capacities and enhancing competitiveness.

“In our effort to stimulate trade, my government is committed to ensuring that we boost trade between our two countries in line with this year’s trade fair theme. As we implement our industrialization agenda through regional value chains, I am confident our trade and investment opportunities will be enhanced even more” said President Lungu.

This is contained in a Statement signed by the President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda.