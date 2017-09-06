Traders at Shibuyunji Market in Shibuyunji District have boycotted paying levies to the local authority because it has allegedly failed to construct sanitary facilities at the trading place.

The traders are also not happy that the local authority has not employed general workers to keep the market clean.

The traders told ZANIS that they will not pay any levy to the council until the local authority constructs the toilets and employs workers to be cleaning the market.

They said it is wrong for the council to be levying them without providing any service to the market.

A month ago, traders at the main market near Nampundwe Mine appealed to the council to construct better trading shelters at the market.

Council Secretary Gladys Lilanda could not be reached on her mobile phone.