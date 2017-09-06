Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has said the economic prospects for Luanshya town are becoming bright with the increase of copper prices on the world market.

In a statement yesterday, the luanshya Mayor revealed that he has started engaging the China Nonferrous Metal Company Luanshya Copper Mine (CLM) over the reopening of Baluba underground mines which is on care and maintenance and the possibilities of reopening of 28 shaft Mine now that the copper prices on the world market were increasing.

Mr Chanda has since urged the management of CLM to quickly consider reopening the mines as soon as possible so that Luanshya can also benefit from the God given natural resources.

The luanshya mayor further urged CLM to also consider improving the condition and welfare of it’s workers.

And Mr. Chanda has appealed to the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (ECE) to consider increasing the amount of electricity being supplied to the mines which was reduced to 70 percent of the mine’s requirements now that there was an increase in copper demand on the market.

The Mayor noted that Luanshya residents were hopeful that services provided by facilities owned by CLM such as Luanshya Trustee School and Roan United Football Club must improve following the upswing in copper prices.

“I want to appeal to the management to do more in they social corporate responsibility (SCR) to the Luanshya community so that Luanshya can feel it’s impact as the biggest investor in the town” Mr. Chanda said

The luanshya mayor was accompanied by his deputy mayor Mr Golden Mulenga and other officials.

Meanwhile the the CLM management has said will not idle but doing everything possible to ensure that the mining sector positively contributes to improving the wellbeing of Luanshya residents.

And CLM Deputy Chief Executive Officers Wan Jijan said there were a number of issues which needed to be resolved before the reopening of Baluba Underground mine; the company’s flagship was reopened.

He added that currently CLM was only operating its new mine Muliyashi Open Pit Mine while it’s old mine Baluba was in 2015 placed under Care and Maintenance.

“Anyway! the mines have extended the working hours from 08:00 hours to 17:00 hours to 24 hours services