Zambeef has announced that it has entered into a Share Sale Agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) for the sale of 90 per cent shareholding in its wholly owned subsidiary, Zampalm Limited to the IDC for a cash consideration of US$16 million.
The US$16 million cash is to be paid on completion, with a further Performance Amount of up to US$2 million dependent on performance milestones over the three years from 2018 to 2020.
Zambeef Chairman Dr. Jacob Mwanza said the transaction is in line with and a continuation of the Group’s strategic vision, which will allow Zambeef to focus on growing its core business, which is the production and retailing of cold chain meat and dairy products, cropping and stockfeed, delivered through the Group’s extensive processing, distribution and retail network.
Dr Mwanza said the deal would further allow Zambeef to continue to reduce its overall gearing, and in so doing, reduce interest costs.
Zampalm was incorporated in 2009 following Zambeef’s acquisition of Zamanita Limited in order to develop an oil palm plantation and crushing mill in Zambia as a continuation of its strategy of vertical integration.
In addition to its position as a leading edible oil and soybean meal producer, Zamanita also owned the only solvent extraction plant in Zambia.
It is estimated that 50%-70% of Zambia’s edible oil consumption of approximately 120,000 Metric Tonnes per annum is imported as finished edible oil from the Far East, East Africa and South Africa.
Zampalm was created to substitute those exports and produce palm oil entirely in Zambia for the domestic market.
Zampalm owns 20,238 Hectares of land on title in the Northern Province of Zambia, on the Eastern side of Lake Bangweulu, to the North-West of Mpika town.
Zampalm currently has approximately 413,362 palms planted over an area of 2,911 Hectares in the main plantation, with another 172,000 seedlings in the main and pre-nursery.
As at 30 September 2016, the assets of Zampalm had a book value of US$19 million, representing approximately 6.3 per cent of the Group’s gross assets.
Following the disposal of Zamanita, the Board has reviewed its strategy for Zampalm and concluded that given the long timescales required to create value from a greenfield project, it was in the best interests of Zampalm stakeholders to seek a new majority shareholder.
Zambeef will however retain a 10 per cent shareholding.
not sure about this im not confident in government’s ability to run any private company they should have just become a sharedholder but with 90% the board will be made of friends of friends
During one of peacekeeping missions in West Africa we were deployed in an abandoned palm plantation- those trees require a lot of rainfall I don’t think our climate is suitable for palm trees so Zambeef have basically sold off a non performing asset, a liability in other words! I strongly disagree with this move!
That 16 million dollars is exactly the equivalent additional funds required to purchase the 500,000tons of maize at the breakeven price of K1.5 and not the FRA’s K1.2 per kg! Wouldn’t it have been money better spent???
I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that Dora and Mutati are somehow involved in this bad decision!
Great endeavour.. tho I agree also, government’s capability to run such a significant asset can be questionable at times, however, we are hoping for the best.
Ok, from the story it is clear that Zambeef has realized that MAY BE they made a wrong investment decision as they seem to be interested in quicker returns! While diversification is important, the IDC NEEDED to come up with a SOLID BUSINESS CASE for pouring $16million into this venture. As @1 Copperbullet has said, as we have learnt from the past, we may just see another failure by government to run a business. I wish IDC CAN QUICKLY FIND OTHER PARTNERS WITH CREDIBLE TRACK RECORD IN RUNNING INTEGRATED PALM OIL INDUSTRIES in order to create value on this investment!! Otherwise, it will be another story!!
Bad echoes of Zambia Airways,Zamtel and Zambia Railways reverberate from this deal.
And they keep buying every flea these empty tins can get their hands on!!
If a company like Zambeef is selling then future projections dont look great…the worst entity to buy is a PF cadre run entity like IDC.
I remember reading about this project on LT in 2015 when it was commisioned…
lusakatimes.com/2015/06/18/zampalm-pioneers-zambias-first-palm-oil-platation/
The only empty tin I know is JJ. It makes a lot of noise!