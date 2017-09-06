The 2017 Barclays Cup kicks off on Wednesday with a double-header of pre-quarterfinals involving Division One teams at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Debutantes Kitwe United and New Monze Swallows will get the tournament underway when they clash in the 13h00 kick off match.

National Assembly faces Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy at 15h00 to complete the Nkoloma double-header.

Winners between Monze Swallows and Kitwe United will play Zesco United in the quarter finals while victors between National Assembly and Kabwe Academy will compete against Lusaka Dynamos.

In the other quarterfinals, Zanaco will face Power Dynamos with Napsa Stars confronting Green Buffaloes.

The quarterfinals will be played on September 23rd and 24th.

Winners of this year’s Barclays Cup will get K350, 000 while runner ups will pocket K180, 000.