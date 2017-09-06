Minister of Communication and Transport Brian Mushimba says the laying the optic fibre network in various parts of the country is nearly complete with only 10 percent of the works yet to be done.

Mr. Mushimba says this is aimed at boosting the country’s access to internet connectivity.

He says the construction of communication towers is also in progress.

The Minister was speaking on the side lines of the SADC Ministers meeting in Durban, South Africa.

Mr. Mushimba said government’s effort of putting up various communication infrastructure will increase access to communication by 94 percent nationwide.

He said Zambia attaches importance to the provision of easy access to communication as it is a vehicle for achieving socio-economic targets that government has set.

Mr. Mushimba said government has put up an optimal policy and regulatory framework that will ensure people have affordable access to communication facilities

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC news by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Mission in South Africa, Naomi Nyawali.