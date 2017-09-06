The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman Dr. Andrew Parmley will be visiting Lusaka, Zambia next week from 13th to 15th September 2017 to promote bilateral trade and investment between the two countries. The Lord Mayor will be accompanied by Alderman Sir. Michael Bear.
During the visit, the Lord Mayor will meet with senior Government and business leaders to explore business and investment opportunities for UK-based companies particularly in financial and professional services, energy and infrastructure sectors of the economy. He will also espouse the strong desire by UK’s financial and professional services to work with international partners to deliver mutual benefits as Zambia seeks to develop institutional/financial capacity to underpin economic growth.
High Commissioner for Zambia to the United Kingdom Mr. Muyeba Chikonde who held a pre-visit consultative meeting at Mansion House yesterday said the visit by the Lord Mayor Alderman Dr. Parmley to Zambia, to promote the City of London as the partner of choice for infrastructure and energy projects earmarked over the 4-5 years, including financial (PPP model included) and design and consultancy could not have come at a better time when His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia had launched the country’s 7th National Development Plan that gives guidance on the country’s development priorities.
The High Commissioner urged the Lord Mayor to also explore opportunities in the agriculture sector including agribusiness and food processing, which he said were major priority for Zambia. His Excellency Mr. Chikonde stated that Government was happy that agriculture was attracting investments from the UK highlighting the recent investment into Zambeef by the UK’s CDC Group.
The High Commissioner stated that it was important to facilitate closer collaboration between the Lusaka Stock Exchange (LUSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to enhance sharing of best practice and exchange of information for mutual benefit. His Excellency Mr. Chikonde assured the Lord Mayor Dr. Parmley of the Zambian Government’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties between Zambia and the United Kingdom.
He expressed optimism that the Lord Mayor’s visit will help raise awareness about the vast investment opportunities available in Zambia to the UK businesses and called on Zambian companies to seek partnerships with UK-based companies.
The Lord Mayor informed the High Commissioner that his delegation would also promote the work of the UK Export Finance and explore opportunities in Fintech, and encourage the use of digital electronic systems to enhance access to finance for small and medium size business.
The visit is timely. Visits between London and Lusaka play an important role is improving peace and stability. Without peace and stability, it is not possible to achieve sustainable development and prosperity. How do you expect British tourists to visit Zambian tourist attractions, such as the Victoria Falls without leaders taking the lead? The British connection will also improve tourist arrivals from other countries, including European Union and United States of America. Investors need to be persuaded to invest in the country and hosting such dignitaries is one sure way of attracting massive investments.
After BREXIT, they are now looking for friends further afield.
That my friend is Africa`s cancer.Always looking out for others to find solutions for problems we create and they do not have the remotest notion of the root causes.Let us learn to take responsibility and that begins with taking brave stances of putting those claiming to have offered public service to account.
They say history repeats itself.In the face of brexit with European tribes trying to have a firm grip on the regional economy ,any tribe threatning to disband will be treated to a harsh repremands.Britain now looks for “allies” in trade outside the European spheres.The common wealth( and what a title as though there was anything common about the wealth distribution )seems to be an alternative for the uncertain economic future of the once world power.We whose weakness is the lack of retrospecting on our history and projecting our future course of action for national development will forever fall prey to raw deals.It remains to be seen whether History has taught us anything or we shall offer to have a few holes dug in exchange for beads and mirrors.