United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Steven Katuka Mr. Katuka has said UPND intends to hold several thanksgiving rallies across the country which will be addressed by the UPND senior leadership that includes the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice-President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM).
Mr. Katuka believes that peaceful and lawful assemblies, demonstrations, meetings and rallies are part of the democratic tenets that must be allowed like the PF members have been doing against Finance Minister Felix Mutati of late.
“We intend to hold several Thanksgiving prayers countrywide” Katuka said
And Mr. Katuka has expressed concern regarding the seemingly countrywide demonstration by PF supporters against the Minister of Finance Felix Mutati calling for his resignation.
Mr. Katuka says UPND is not interest on the merits or demerits of these demonstrations as that is really none of UPND’s business as the demonstrations are purely an internal PF and MMD led Mutati faction.
Mr. Katuka has observed what he teemed as the usual selective application of the Public Order Act in Zambia where PF members can easily get into the busy or streets without a police “permit” and start demonstrating.
Mr. Katuka wondered how PF members are being allowed to demonstrate especially at a time when the country is under the threatened State of public Emergency where such activities are not allowed.
Mr. Katuka says the current status quo vindicates Mr. Hichilema with his sentiment at a Press Conference in South Africa suggesting that there is selective justice and application of laws in Zambia.
Mr. Katuka has since reiterated Mr. Hichilema’s allegations that some laws in the country favours those in the ruling party to the disadvantage of the opposition especially the UPND.
Mr. Katuka adds the the UPND President and some seniour members have been very consistent in their messages both home and abroad that there is suppression of the rights of those holding different views from those of the PF in the country and both Zambians and the international community must pay attention to the UPND’s observation on some Zambian laws with a view to correct the situation so that it favours all citizens.
Meanwhile, the UPND Secretary General has commended Zambia Police Service for what he deemed as seemingly change of heart and professional conduct and hope that from now onwards, the police will also allow the UPND members who wish to hold thanksgiving rallies on the release of their party leader Mr. Hichilema to do so according to the provisions of the Public Order Act.
“We now hope the Zambia Police Service have finally reflected and have had a change of mind on the discriminatory application of the Public Order Act so that even UPND members will be allowed to freely hold both indoor and outdoor party mobilisation meetings as well as given their constitutional and democratic space to actively engage citizens and share their messages without hindrance” Katuka said
Nonsense! Find something more worthwhile to do. Jokers
Katuka join pf in developing this country. This is the only chance you have since we can’t vote you to form government. Use that money to change uth and clean up lusaka or better still contribute to the market you torched. Those rallies of yours will just end you in prison because you are too violent to hold a peaceful rally.
Oh please, lets have some Christian Thanksgiving,,, not having a s.ex festival with under age girls in Swaziland
DON’T PUSH YOUR LACK TOO FAR – THE POA STILL APPLY
==================================
The UPND kinda’ thinking blows my mind. They are so worked out to a point where they begin to think that they are untouchable. There is no proper management in this baby class party. They now want to abuse the church in order to champion their malicious cause. UPND is setting or staging another scene fit for a second treason case. Just listen to them “Mr. Katuka believes that peaceful and lawful assemblies, demonstrations, meetings and rallies are part of the democratic tenets” The POA still rules come commonwealth, Catholic or or Obasanjo. UPND kind a politicking is so jail inviting I tell ya’. Watch this space.
God, our All Mighty Father was ultimately behind it all, saving our beautiful country from the powers of darkness.
you are free to hold rallies in South Africa, leave Zambia to Zambians
why do you want to have prayers in a country you depise so much, with your famous saying ‘ there is no rule of law’.. go away UPND
Please UPND, I am not your member, but no matter how much they want to derail your activities, no matter how they try to demonise you, no matter how they try to bring HH down, remain focussed. How can they call themselves a democracy and you stop others from holding peaceful rallies to spread their messages. Even on this blog, when they post something, just put cotton wool in your ears.
After thanking their paymasters now the puppet UPND and it’s Supreme Leader HH want to thank Zambians who they consider to be secondary…Who do they want to deceive…
Thanksgiving rallies-my foot!!!
Just this week upnd cadres caused trouble in Chilanga when people refused to attend their rally.a lot of innocent people were beaten in Chilanga for refusing to attend a upnd rally.so ZP must not allow these trouble makers to go ahead with their nonsense because there will chaos especially in PF strongholds.once HH’s rallies are poorly attended,his cadres will resort to injuring innocent people.SO PLEASE BA ZP NEVER ALLOW THIS TONGA PARTY UPND TO HARM ZAMBIANS WHILE HIDING BEHIND THANKSGIVING RALLIES!!HH DO NOT BELIEVE IN A PRAYER BECAUSE HE IS A SATAN1ST!!
This moron Katuka makes want to puke just like Davis Chama of PF
Politics and football – the two most popular passtimes in Zambia.Go ahead UPND lots of idlers are ready and willing to attend your rallies.
Happiness so great must have to be expressed in some fashion or other.