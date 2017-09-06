Coach Wedson Nyirenda has praised Zambia’s character in Tuesday night’s 1-0 away win over Algeria that saw them complete back-to-back 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B triumphs over The Fennecs.

Zambia eliminated the four-time World Cup finalists from the race to Russia after the result left Algeria rooted at the bottom of Group B on 1 point with two games left to play.

Chipolopolo had just three days prior to Tuesday’s win in Constantine defeated Algeria 3-1 in Lusaka on September 2.

Patson Daka scored the all-important goal in the 66th minute to move Zambia within three points of leaders Nigeria whom they face away in their penultimate Group B match on October 7.

“It was not an easy game in Lusaka and it was equally not easy one here in Constantine,” Nyirenda said is a post-match interview.

“Algeria played a very good game and showed character.

“They attacked a lot but we had a a plan of containing them and hitting them where it matters most.

“It worked for us, I commend the players for what they have done.”

Second placed Zambia, on 7 points, must now beat Nigeria away next month to join them on 10 points for them to take Group B qualification to the wire.

Zambia will host 3rd placed Cameroon in their final game on November 6 who are out of the race on 3 points.

Nigeria will visit Algeria on the same date.