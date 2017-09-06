Coach Wedson Nyirenda has praised Zambia’s character in Tuesday night’s 1-0 away win over Algeria that saw them complete back-to-back 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B triumphs over The Fennecs.
Zambia eliminated the four-time World Cup finalists from the race to Russia after the result left Algeria rooted at the bottom of Group B on 1 point with two games left to play.
Chipolopolo had just three days prior to Tuesday’s win in Constantine defeated Algeria 3-1 in Lusaka on September 2.
Patson Daka scored the all-important goal in the 66th minute to move Zambia within three points of leaders Nigeria whom they face away in their penultimate Group B match on October 7.
“It was not an easy game in Lusaka and it was equally not easy one here in Constantine,” Nyirenda said is a post-match interview.
“Algeria played a very good game and showed character.
“They attacked a lot but we had a a plan of containing them and hitting them where it matters most.
“It worked for us, I commend the players for what they have done.”
Second placed Zambia, on 7 points, must now beat Nigeria away next month to join them on 10 points for them to take Group B qualification to the wire.
Zambia will host 3rd placed Cameroon in their final game on November 6 who are out of the race on 3 points.
Nigeria will visit Algeria on the same date.
Job well done Team Chipolopolo and the entire Coaching Team and Executives.
Congratulations Chipolopolo and keep it up..but I would love to see a combination of both Chisamba Lungu and Enock Mwepu where Chisamba will be a winger and Mwepu a central mid-fielder..
Not in yesterdays game.. the plan was defense which Chisamba is not very good at. The coachs personnel selection was spot on yesterday. In the Nigeria game we can have all the sppedy guys, Chisamba, Chilufya and Mwepu…
Congratulations boys. Please include Chilufya as well from the under 20. We need speed in the wings.
Great game, i’m sure we have the weapons to beat Nigeria, i see Zambia causing an upset. Wait and see we will conquer the world.
Beating West Africans at their home turf, my foot!! We definitely need to pray for a miracle
we are behind you boys. Congratulation!!
Before the last 2 games slated for 7th October and 6th November, let the team camp in Europe on 2 occassions for each game and include more strikers from under-20. Congrants Chipolopolo!
Please play Chisamba Lungu next time, we can not have for 90 minutes on the bench while we are struggling to win the balls at the middle field.
Nigeria Super Eagles have a big plan for you Chipolopolo – is Slaughter them on 7th October.
Indeed the National Team is rejuvenated in must admit.
What we watched last night and the previous game last Saturday,is what we as fans would love to see often.
Thnks alot Wada Wada and Besto Quicksilver!!!!!!
Beautiful game