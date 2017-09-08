FAZ has issued a plea to Power Dynamos to rescind its decision to withdraw from the 2017 Barclays Cup.

Power issued a stunning declaration in the press on Friday stating that they had withdrawn from the Barclays Cup because it was not economically viable to participate in the tournament anymore.

“Power Dynamos has the obligation to comply fully with the statutes, regulations, directives and decisions of FIFA, CAF and FAZ at all times and to ensure that these are also respected by its members,” FAZ spokesperson Desmond Katongo said.

“Furthermore, Power Dynamos like any other member of FAZ is obliged to take part in competitions if applicable and other football activities, including futsal and beach soccer, organised by FAZ.

“The Association wishes to inform Power Dynamos football club that by the virtue of having finished in the top 6 position in the FAZ/MTN Super League, the club is expected to participate in the competition.

“FAZ wishes to further inform Power Dynamos football club that failure to meet these obligations will lead to sanctions against the club.”

Two-time Barclays champions Power have been drawn to play record tournament campaigners and 2016 runners-up Zanaco on September 23 at Nkoloma Stadium.

But record 5-time holders Zesco United will defend their title when they face Kitwe United in the quarterfinals on September 27 in Ndola.