Videos and Audios Nigerians take on the up coming Nigeria Vs Zambia Encounter September 8, 2017 5 205 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Loading...
First comment?
I like the rationality of Nigerians. Never underestimate an enemy. Even though they know that they superior to Zambia, they know they have to respect us. I still think Nigeria will go through. They have an extremely healthy goal difference which is also a confidence booster. If Zambian strikers were not so wasteful, we could have been so confident as well
More practice and team co-ordination. We are on the right track. When we took the Africa Cup the Nigerians generally thought we were a joke, that we just got lucky. Now that they are taking us seriously suggests great strides on our part. Keep the faith and the hard work.
Practice and ambition
I predict 2-1 against Chipolopolo of Zambia