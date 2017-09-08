Nigerians take on the up coming Nigeria Vs Zambia Encounter

5
205 views

5 COMMENTS

  2. 0
    -2
    vote

    I like the rationality of Nigerians. Never underestimate an enemy. Even though they know that they superior to Zambia, they know they have to respect us. I still think Nigeria will go through. They have an extremely healthy goal difference which is also a confidence booster. If Zambian strikers were not so wasteful, we could have been so confident as well

  3. +2
    0
    vote

    More practice and team co-ordination. We are on the right track. When we took the Africa Cup the Nigerians generally thought we were a joke, that we just got lucky. Now that they are taking us seriously suggests great strides on our part. Keep the faith and the hard work.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here