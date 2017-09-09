Roan Patriotic Front Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has reiterated his call on government to reverse the ban on night travel for public transport.

Commenting on the latest road traffic accident involving a Power Tools Bus in Mkushi which has claimed four lives, Mr Kambwili said the law banning night travel is retrogressive.

“Drivers are under a lot of pressure to make up for lost time, this means that they are more likely to increase their speed so that they can get to their destination before the stipulated time,” Mr Kambwili said.

“Can the Government reverse the statutory instrument banning night travel. Accidents statistically happen during the day and not the night so this particular law is not yielding any results,” he stressed.

“Reverse the statutory instrument and save lives. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has expressed concern with the poor road safety record for Power Tools bus services company following this mornings’ fatal accident on Great North road.

The Agency is concerned with the safety record of Power Tools as the same company recorded a fatal crash in September 2016 were 22 people died in Serenje.

In March this year another bus was involved in a crash on Lusaka – Kabwe road but this time there were no fatalities recorded.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga has told QTV News in a statement that the Agency is concerned with the deteriorating safety record of the bus service company following this morning’s accident in Mkushi.

Mr. Mubanga says the accident happened around 06:30 hours along Great North road about 25 kilometres east of Mkushi, when Alex Chapel driving a Power Tools Scania bus ABM 6626 collided with a Tanzanian truck registration number T236BTC.

He says both drivers died on the spot and two passengers from the bus, a male and female.

He adds that all bodies are in Mkushi hospital mortuary whilst 67 passengers who sustained various injuries are being attended to at Mkushi and Kapiri district hospitals.

Mr. Mubanga explains that the accident happened after the driver of the bus which was coming from the eastern direction decided to drive on the opposite lane after finding out that vehicles had stopped following a broken down bus belonging to CV Transport company had closed one lane.

The RTSA Head of Public Relations furthermore explains that the driver of the Power Tools bus carelessly overtook the other vehicles and as a result the bus collided with the truck which was coming from the Western direction.

He has appealed to Power Tools bus services management to come up with proactive strategies to ensure their fleet abides to all road rules and regulations.

Mr. Mubanga has also called on all motorists to exercise maximum patience on the road to avoid such accidents.