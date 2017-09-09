The Lusaka Magistrate Court has reserved ruling in a bail application in a matter in which popular musician Mumba Yachi is facing immigration related charges.

Magistrate Ruth Kapulo said Mumba will remain in jail until he acquires a temporal permit to stay in Zambia.

She reserved her ruling this morning saying the first count he faces of unlawful stay in Zambia will be breached should she grant him bail in the absence of permit from the immigration department.

The matter has been adjourned to 18th September for mention and 22 October for the commencement of trial, for now you will remain remanded.

Mumba on Thursday denied three charges which include unlawful stay in Zambia contrary to section 11(3) read together with 56 (1) of the immigration and deportation act number 18 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia in count one while in count two, he is accused of giving information false in a material particular contrary to section 13 (1) (1) of the National Registration Act cap 126 of the Laws of Zambia.

In the third count, Mumba is accused of making the false representation for purposes of obtaining a passport contrary to section 23 (1) (a) a) of the Passport Act No 28 of 2016 of the laws of Zambia.

He has been in detention since August 28.