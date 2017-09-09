Police in Lusaka have received a report in which a male juvenile aged eight years was found in his mother ‘s house tied to a Television stand with a lock and a chain by his mother who was not present at the time .

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said this occurred between 7th September, 2017 at unknown time and 8th September, 2017 in makeni villa .

Ms. Katongo states that the boy was rescued by neighbours who reported the matter to police.

And ms. Katongo has said the mother who has been identified as Eunice Kapya aged 28 years is held in police custody for the offence of cruelty to juvenile under the juvenile act cap 53 section 46 of the juvenile act.

The police spokesperson says when the woman was interrogated she said she decided to tie her son with a chain because he moves a lot.

