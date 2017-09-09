Defending champions Zanaco dispatched their arch-contenders Zesco United to their fifth league defeat of the season on Saturday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

This drama-packed showdown was characterised by three penalties and an own-goal as Zanaco made a statement of intent that they were determined to hold on to their crown.

The result also saw Zanaco continue their recovery after picking their second straight league win after Nkana beat then 4-0 away in Kitwe on September 3 that they followed up with a rebounding 2-1 home win over Power Dynamos on September 6.

Meanwhile, Ernest Mbewe put Zanaco ahead in the 10th minute.

Zesco equalised from the post in the 37th ,minute when Jesse Were converted a penalty off a Ziyo Tembo handball to see the sides go 1-1 into the break.

Zanaco were then awarded a penalty of their own in the 67th minute after Zesco goalkeeper Jacob Banda fouled midfielder Boyd Musonda.

Mulenga stepped to put Zanaco back in the lead.

But six minutes later, Ziyo Tembo conceded another handball and Were completed his brace.

However, the drama didn’t end there when Zesco defender Ben Banh turned the ball into his own net to hand Zanaco the three points.

Zanaco rise to 50 points, four ahead of 4th placed Zesco while Power are 2nd on 47 points, tied with Green Buffaloes.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 27 RESULTS

09/09/2017

Buildcon 2-Red Arrows 0

Nkwazi 1-Green Eagles 1

Lumwana Radiants 0-Nkana 0

Power Dynamos 1-Mufulira Wanderers 1

Real Nakonde 0-Nchanga Rangers 0

Kabwe Warriors 0-Nakambala Leopards 1

Lusaka Dynamos 2-Konkola Blades 0

Zanaco 3-Zesco United 2

10/09/2017

13h00:Napsa Stars-Forest Rangers

15h00:City of Lusaka-Green Buffaloes