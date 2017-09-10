Green Buffaloes on Sunday moved back into 2nd place on the FAZ Super Division table after a 1-0 away win over bottom place City of Lusaka at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Buffaloes’ victory in this Lusaka derby saw them exchange places with Power Dynamos who drop to 3rd on 50 and 47 points respectively.

Jack Chirwa converted the game’s lone goal from the penalty spot after John Kiaku fouled striker Happy Kaunda.

Buffaloes join leaders Zanaco at the top of the table and whom they face this weekend in a top two Lusaka derby showdown.

Meanwhile in the lunchtime kickoff at the same venue, Napsa Stars beat Forest Rangers to record their first league win in nine games.

Youremember Banda scored Napsa’s first goal in the 28th minute,Chitiya Mususu added a brace in the 49th and 70th minutes while Austin Banda scored the decider directly from a corner kick in the 76th minute.

Forest were on target thanks to a Kobe Chipeta brace in the 47th and 68th but they were reduced to ten men in-between the goals when Webster Muzaza received his second booking in the 50th minute.

Ilunga Kaketa scored Forest’s final goal in the 77th minute.

Napsa rise from 9th to 7th on 40 points, ten points behind leaders Zanaco.

Forest stay put in 10th place on 37 points.