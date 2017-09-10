Lusaka, Zambia – Politics of insulting the Head of State in the hope that political fortunes will accrue are long gone. Zambians must be wondering what expelled Chishimba Kambwili really stands for. In his effort to attack His Excellency President Edgar Lungu, Kambwili claimed that the Head of State lived in a Garage where vehicles are repaired. While Kambwili’s statement is nothing but hogwash, he was deliberately mocking poor Zambians whose harsh realities the PF Government is working hard to resolve.

If Kambwili’s twisted thinking is anything to go by, even the Lord Jesus Christ was not going to be the saviour of the world considering he was born in a menger or kraal (ichitele cha ng’ombe). Such thinking as Kambwili is projecting is not only sick but unimaginable for someone who considers himself as being Presidential material.

In Kambwili’s neckless head, those coming from poor backgrounds cannot and should not acquire wealth through hard work and sacrifice. In Kambwili’s neckless head, someone from Chawama cannot and must not become President of Zambia. In Kambwili’s neckless head, majority Zambians who are poor can never build a house or more. Kambwili knows that its not President Lungu who built mansions on a Golf Course neither is it the President who would get contracts, get paid and not deliver. Kambwili lives in a house of glass and should not foolishly throw stones otherwise very soon it will break. As others have noted before, whenever Kambwili opens his mouth, he puts his foot into it. This is always the case when a “Jelly fish’s brain” is trapped in a big body. His lack of shame and short memory is difficult to explain.

If Kambwili wants to practice personalised politics, maybe he can start by telling his audience why he walks the way he does. Those interested to know will listen to his personal testimony while the rest of us focus on development projects such as the Lusaka-Ndola Dual-carriage way.

Signed by:

Kennedy Kamba Provincial Youth Chairperson for Lusaka Province