Lusaka, Zambia – Politics of insulting the Head of State in the hope that political fortunes will accrue are long gone. Zambians must be wondering what expelled Chishimba Kambwili really stands for. In his effort to attack His Excellency President Edgar Lungu, Kambwili claimed that the Head of State lived in a Garage where vehicles are repaired. While Kambwili’s statement is nothing but hogwash, he was deliberately mocking poor Zambians whose harsh realities the PF Government is working hard to resolve.
If Kambwili’s twisted thinking is anything to go by, even the Lord Jesus Christ was not going to be the saviour of the world considering he was born in a menger or kraal (ichitele cha ng’ombe). Such thinking as Kambwili is projecting is not only sick but unimaginable for someone who considers himself as being Presidential material.
In Kambwili’s neckless head, those coming from poor backgrounds cannot and should not acquire wealth through hard work and sacrifice. In Kambwili’s neckless head, someone from Chawama cannot and must not become President of Zambia. In Kambwili’s neckless head, majority Zambians who are poor can never build a house or more. Kambwili knows that its not President Lungu who built mansions on a Golf Course neither is it the President who would get contracts, get paid and not deliver. Kambwili lives in a house of glass and should not foolishly throw stones otherwise very soon it will break. As others have noted before, whenever Kambwili opens his mouth, he puts his foot into it. This is always the case when a “Jelly fish’s brain” is trapped in a big body. His lack of shame and short memory is difficult to explain.
If Kambwili wants to practice personalised politics, maybe he can start by telling his audience why he walks the way he does. Those interested to know will listen to his personal testimony while the rest of us focus on development projects such as the Lusaka-Ndola Dual-carriage way.
Signed by:
Kennedy Kamba Provincial Youth Chairperson for Lusaka Province
Kambwili was only countering mulenga kapampa who said lungu was already rich before he became president , can he lungu account for his wealth ? Kambwili also said lungus ministirial house is still occupied by his relatives
It is very simple to do an audit on a theif before and after he leaves a job considering all possible earnings and leave some room for some magical growth of funds I bet lungus wealth will be out of scale….like most of his PF colleagues……they have become billionaires
Kennedy Kamba is defending the indefensible. Is not true that Edgar Lungu stole a client’s money and got deregistered by LAZ? Its all on record. We see no reason to believe why CK would lie about Lungu living in a garage for 2 years. Kamba should deal with the issues raised by CK. Is it not true that after only 2 years in power Lungu is so rich. If Lungu is not Corrupt where did he get all this wealth from and within a short period? Can Kamba answer these questions?
Kamba Can You Deny Kambwili’s Allegations With Facts Please.
And Infact, Kambwili Challenged The President To Deny Those Allegations Of Getting Stinking Rich Withing 2yrs By Himself And Not People Defending Him. So U’re Not The Right Person To Speak.
Kambwili Will Continue Bring Out Alot Of Secrets And Other Things Hidden Behind The Curtains. Wait And See.
Unethical for lusaka times to write on this story. U reported kamba but this was reaction to kambwili whom u didnt report. Bane, truth cannot be hidden. If one is thief no matter how u try to cover up his deeds pipo will know. Let us hear some one say ecl never spent two whole years in a garage where vihecles are repaired! Or ecl had lost his lawyer key till he became presido! Kikikiki. Meanwhile twaconculuda kale. How rich our great humble beloved leader was b4 he came to grz
The saddest part of all this is you find PF supporters who support this stealing , looting and getting stinking rich when in state house…
as one kaponya pf rat , njimbu put it
” it rains money around lungu”
What a shame. My heart cries for our mother land.
Kamba is not Lungu’s lawyer to deny the allegations that he lived in a garage. Why is Lungu not reacting to these allegations bordering on defamation? because maybe he lived in garage. Maybe he was jobless after being deregistered by LAZ, maybe he was running around begging for beer in Chawama bars, maybe everything else is the truth, but to say he was rich because lawyers in Zambia are well paid, is a pathetic statement made by Minister Kampamba.
If Lungu is a real lawyer and allegedly intelligent lawyer, and someone calls him a thief, why is he not suing those people like Saviour Chishimba and Kambwili? They rush to take poor people to court for calling Lungu ‘[email protected]’, but cannot take Kambwili to court. Why?