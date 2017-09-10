Today’s Scripture

“…Provide for those who grieve…a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the Lord for the display of his splendor.”

(Isaiah 61:3, NIV)

Garment of Praise

What type of attitude are you wearing today? What’s covering your mind and emotions? Are you clothed with despair and disappointment? Are you wearing “heaviness?”

If you’ve recently gone through a hurtful or disappointing situation, there is a season to grieve a loss. It’s important to go through that process and release the hurt to God. But the Bible also says that God wants to give you a garment of praise instead of a spirit of heaviness or despair. He wants to exchange your hurt for His healing. He wants to fill you with His peace and joy.

Are the garments of yesterday holding you back and weighing you down? Maybe it’s time to exchange that heaviness for His garment of praise. Maybe it’s time to release those heavy burdens. Maybe it’s time to forgive those who have hurt you and begin to praise your way to victory. When you wear a garment of praise, you’ll stand strong and display His splendor all the days of your life!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, I come to You with an open and humble heart. I ask that You take my old garments of despair and heaviness. Make me new today. Give me a garment of praise and have Your way in my life in Jesus’ name. Amen.”