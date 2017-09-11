Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba has revealed that China Railway is exploring possibilities of constructing a tram service in Lusaka.
A tram is a rail vehicle which runs on tracks along public urban streets and sometimes on a segregated right of way.
Mr Kalumba said he recently met officials from China Railway who are currently in the country on investigations for feasibility study related to construction of light railway and operation of tram service in Lusaka.
He said the tram service will run from Chongwe through Lusaka with interconnections to some areas in Lusaka to Kafue.
The Lusaka Mayor said China Railway has already delivered a similar project in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia which is already in operation.
Mr Kalumba said China Railway will finance, build and operate the tram service.
“As LCC we have assembled a team to work with China Railway so that we are able to deliver on our objective to improve public transport in Lusaka,” Mr Kalumba said.
Bye bye flash bus
If this happens, it will change the way we travel in Lusaka and traffic jams will reduce.
Why can’t we just out source everything even the Presidency to the Chinese…in the end poverty shall reduce significantly..and that is what matters…
This will dicongest the roads. Thank you ECL. In meantime, HH is busy kissing up to Racists and selling off our country’s sovereignty and dignity.
WOW! AT LAST SOMEONE FROM CHINA IS THINKING FOR ZAMBIA ENGINEERS WHO THINK IT IS NOT POSSIBLE FOR ZAMBIA TO HAVE ELECTRIC TRAINS. GOD BLESS THIS CHINA AND THE CHINESE PEOPLE. WHAT A RELIEF IT WOULD BE HAVING ORGANISED COMMUTING IN THE CITIES AND OTHER BIG TOWNS IN ZAMBIA. THIS HAS BEEN LONG, LONG, LONG OVERDUE. PLEASE, CHINA START, NOW. DON’T LISTEN TO ZAMBIAN ENGINEERS WHO THINK IT’S NOT POSSIBLE TO HAVE ELECTRIC TRAINS IN ZAMBIA. OR MAYBE BECAUSE YOUR SKIN IS WHITE THEY WILL LISTEN TO YOU. CLIVE CHIRWA WAS NEVER LISTENED TO.
I have a good reason to believe that there are a number of Zambian engineers involved in this. Local technical know-how is a necessity in such projects.
Besides, it takes at least 5,000 workers to complete such a railway project, and I don’t think all the posts will be filled by Chinese.
It will certainly be a catalyst for economic development once it is completed and I hope they wont compromise on quality.
@2 Peter, It is NOT the fault of Zambian Engineers that many things cannot be done by Zambians. It is the faulty of politicians! In Ethiopia, the Chinese built the tram in Addis Ababa and high speed railway line from Djibouti using a mix of local and Chinese labor. As @2.1 Nine Chale has put it THIS CAN BE ACHIEVED HERE TO!! Zambian Engineers NEVER FOUGHT CHIRWA, he was fought by the rotten political system of self interested business men involved in road transport who saw Chirwa’s proposals as a danger to their businesses !! Today as we speak, PROGRESSIVE REFORMS ARE COMING TO THE TRANSPORT SECTOR since some of those businessmen are now weak politically!! SO,PLEASE DO NOT DESPISE ZAMBIAN ENGINEERS SOME OF WHO ARE WORKING IN ON VERY SOPHISTICATED PROJECTS IN ADVANCED COUNTRIES!!
The Commuter Railway Transport Project is timely. It will take awhile to adjust and adopt new commuter habits. The city roads are unnecessarily congested but motorists are driving the family car even when there is no need to drive. The Zambian engineer will also build similar projects in other cities of the country. There is enough work for all engineers but patience is needed.
China… what can we do without China?
Meanwhile remove heady duty loads from the roads to the railways. Ba Zambia kanshi chaba shani?
Nubian Princess; you are so dull and you are kissing up to the Chinese atase.
About time….but at the rate we are going, we will be so indebted to China that in 2064, instead of our kids and their kids celebrating 100 years of independence, they shall be fighting Cha Cha Cha part II. against the Chinese for Zambia’s second independence. That is if the country will still be called Zambia or by a Chinese name such as Zhengmei or Xiaonzong….
Please, please, pass a law for every town to start building cycle lanes. Now is the time before all the spaces are taken up by rail lines, tarmac roads and those ugly buildings going up left right and centre.
It will be a win win situation for the Country. Bicycles do not need petrol, electricity. People will be fitter and polution from cars can be mitigated. Africa has the chance to be the green continent. Let us grasp this chance.
I like these guys ….. I mean just look everywhere!
In conclusion, they might even help build children for us!
“THE PRIDE PRICE.”
You might want to learn that we actually did that part already. Just google “Black China” and read about how Africans migrated to the far East as early as 50,000 BC – some spread to India and Australia, forefathering the Dravidians and Aborigines.
Welcomed move. Quick movement means fast bine and fast bine means more money in your pockets!
“Mr Kalumba said China Railway will finance, build and operate the tram service.” …. And all of you imbeciles are busy celebrating!!!
@11 GBros, What is wrong that?? WE DON’T HAVE TECHNOLOGY, WE DON”T HAVE FINANCES, WE DON”T YET HAVE THE WORK CULTURE AND BUSINESS ACUMEN TO RUN THIS TYPE OF “NEW” TRANSPORT!! BUT PEOPLE NEED THIS TYPE OF SERVICE, so why NOT ASK THOSE WHO HAVE DONE IT ELSEWHERE UNDER SIMILAR CONDITIONS, IN ETHIOPIA!??