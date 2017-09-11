The Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed concern over the happenings at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).
UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has said that the issue of subcontracting by KCM must be carefully managed to avoid job losses as was the case last year when thousands of miners lost their jobs.
Mr Hichilema said that the UPND will do everything possible to safeguard the interest of the miners so that they can keep their jobs.
Mr Hichilema further reaffirmed his commitment to defend and support the miners and any Zambian so that they keep their jobs and continue with their lives.
The UPND leader said that the UPND is expecting no job losses in the mining sector especially when the copper prices are doing fairly well on the world market.
Mr Hichilema said that the sub-contracting process by KCM must be done in the interest of the miners, while considering all possible outcomes.
They have already been directed to halt the outsourcing. That is what we read on the other thread.
But someone has to weigh in their opinion, even when it is no different from the government’s.
Why is he worried about job losses?
He is not fit for purpose
I have a PhD
Thanks
BB2014,2016
the very man looks concerned over Zambians all of a sudden,was it not yesterday when this very man downgraded our economy in saube, was it not the very man who proclaimed war and Armageddon in Zambia, now today he is coming out like he cares, If the president of the UPND can get this message please know breaker the transcendent said seat right down, no no not on that chair, seat right down, message approved
#HHLIES
Breaker the transgender if you have nothing to sensible to say just zip it….
HH,
Please don’t you still realise that you are opposition leader? Or you are still dreaming that you are the Head of State!
How are you going to ensure that there are no job losses at KCM or indeed any other mine?
Bwana do not assume the impossible; I expect you to be focused and constructive, by stating first your concerns, if not fears, then say how you can handle the situation if given the opportunity to govern Zambia, or what you will do if you win the 2021 erection-contest!
Move away from speculative politics and move on head-on; NO UNDER 5 CLINICS NOW!
You should have protected the jobs of miners during the privatisation when you were the consultant and advisor to the Chiluba Govt. Commisions were amassed and pocketed during that time and now miners’jobs are in jeopardy. Not even Regia Satunya is known who handles the account. You are part of this mess on the Copperbelt. Do not bring Anglo Americans again who ripped off Nchanga Copper and Cobalts resources and packed their bags and opened another mine in Chile in two years at in Chingola. Sontapo! Will never trust politician like those who were part of the privatisation of Zambian companies. Landeniko fimbi ba yama!
That’s what we have been expecting from you HH for a long time now and not going to SA to associate yourself with those RACISTS.
I expected HH to say “as UPND we fully agree with the position Government of President Lungu has taken that there should be no job loses for miners because copper prices which washould the excuse has improved on world market” but it appears like it’s the first time such is being said and from him. And this is HH’s biggest problem, he doesn’t acknowledge the good works of others. President Lungu is very clear on this matter and the miners know this too well.
They promised miners before to say no job losses and miners where retrenched. Whats so special about their pronunciations today. That’s HH is saying it
That’s why HH IS SAYING SO
UPND stop selling expired goods. Go for a convention and get a new party mandate! This is free advice from a potential voter!
This leader of the UpandDown under5 tribal party is not sure whether he is coming or going. For what I know, HH does not mean well for any Zambian apart from himself. Selfish!. When he is out of the Country he speaks evil and doom of the same country he dreams to one day rule. I for one will never trust someone who got rich through privatization of national assets when others were dying. He had a chance to save the miners during privatization.
Last year thousands of miners lost their jobs. True or false?
The job losses were due to lack of careful management. Ture or false?
This sort of job losses due to lack of careful management should not be allowed to happen again. True or false?
That is what is expected of underfive, for once he has issued a sensible statement. But for me as Terrible, I take his statement with a pinch of salt. Seeing his recent and past behaviour I cannot trust him, he must be up to something this underfive. However I give him an olive branch, if he can issue 20 more sensible statements without a typical UPNDonkey statement then I will say that he has reformed and fit for purpose in our politics. The problem is that soon underfive will shoot himself in the foot with his typical ill intentions….anyway lets wait and see.
YES HH, even if this sounds like playing a broken record, WE NEED NATIONAL UNITY AND CONSENSUS ON IMPORTANT ISSUES LIKE THIS ONE!! NOT what you did when mines refused to pay new taxes you sided with them including on unresolved issues of VAT refunds!!
HH is the only man can put everything in order,but stupid people busy condemning him,well spoken president HH.
when is the convention sir? you sit there without shame planning to stand again in 2021…wamuyayayayayayayayayayaya
We actually don’t need you! Where else did he ever put things together? He put privatization funds together, #11? You are right! Afuna kugurisa ziko! Go away!
HH has raised good points to debate on. So anyone arguing using childish ‘Ad hominem’ fits its definition to the letter.
Definition of Ad hominem:- ‘An attack upon an opponent in order to discredit their argument or opinion. Ad hominems are used by immature and/or unintelligent people because they are unable to counter their opponent using logic and intelligence’. – Urban Dictionary.
We are not desputing his statement. We are just wondering why he cannot just come out and endorse the government’s position seeing that he shares the same view. It’s like moving sideways behind a group on a path and yet you’re heading in the same direction. One word for such behavior – awkward.
Just by his comment am able to say hh has nothing no crew on what to say about this insure ,in simple terms hh has agreed kcm can out sources but miners should not loss jobs and what makes him support this move?