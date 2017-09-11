Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has advised opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Hakainde Hichilema to practice mature politics and not dent the image of the country.

Speaking during the weekly PF Media Interactive Forum, Mr. Mwakalombe said that it was really unfortunate that the opposition leader made false statements about the country’s parliament and judicial processes during his visit to South Africa.

Mr. Mwakalombe said that it was disappointing that Mr Hichilema has allowed politics to create hatred and division despite it being a service to Zambians.

He says it is unfortunate that the same person who was recently released from incarceration did not take time to start reorganising his party but rushed to misinform his funders on various issues pertaining to the country’s executive.

Mr. Mwakalombe says it is important for the opposition leader to be objective in giving his checks and balances to government and not always discredit what is done to benefit the Zambians.

Mr. Mwakalombe said that the opposition leader does not care about the country’s well being because if he did, he could have protected the image of the country he has been campaigning to rule.

Mr. Mwakalombe said that after failure of several elections, the opposition should learn to live an exemplary life, than trying at all possible costs to ruin the country’s reputation.

Mr. Mwakalombe added that government has been working tirelessly to attract foreign direct investment, but wonders why a presidential aspirant would draw government efforts backwards by altering remarks with the potential to the country’s investment opportunities in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwakalombe has stated that the Patriotic Front will not divert from its pro-poor mandate. Mr. Mwakalombe said that government will therefore not remove any vendors from the streets of Lusaka, but find interventions that will maintain the cleanliness of the city without necessarily affecting their daily operations.

Mr. Mwakalombe said that his ministry has been in talks with companies that have conducted feasibility studies, to put up a power plant to generate electricity from waste.

Simona Cement Manufacturing Company which is being constructed in Chongwe will start producing electricity from the waste generated from production of cement when it starts operating.

Mr Mwakalombe said that the construction of the Chinese cement production plant is 85 percent complete and that what has remained is the installation of equipment.

“There is an extension of the plant, it will be making pan bricks other than generating electricity from the waste produced from cement production. This project has already been approved but what is being awaited is an environmental impact assessment,” Mr Mwakalombe said