By Dickson Jere
I am an ardent fan of Mumba Yachi’s music and have all his albums. His Afro-beat is clearly in his own class and league only comparable to the likes of the legend Fela Kuti.
Not until his recent incarceration, I never thought he had issues with his citizenship. But what struck me was his passion and well-informed lyrics on the now infamous “Lumpa Church” or “Ba Lenshina” and the connection to Mokambo in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. So, his predicament made me go on a soul-searching through various literature in order to understand this Lenshina stuff, whose history remains buried and told in a bias way. We grew up to believe that the Lenshina followers drunk urine and believed they had a passport to heaven. They were evil doers.
However, yesterday, as part of the literary week, I stumbled on an interesting book titled “A Time to Mourn” that provides a good and unbiased read on this obscure history of Alice Lenshina. Authored by John Hudson, a former District Commissioner of Isoka, the book is an eye witness’ personal account of the 1964 Lumpa Church Revolt in Zambia.
It gives his personal experiences of the Rise and Fall of Alice Lenshina Mulenga who formed the Lumpa church in Chinsali even though it spread to other parts of the country. The book is descriptive and for all intend and purposes, what transpired to the Lumpa followers could be best described as “genocide”. The author places the blame on the authorities at that time who mishandled the conflict between the Lumpa Church and UNIP supporters which led to thousands of people to be massacred in cold-blood.
Official statistics show that the Lumpa church had the biggest following than any other church in Chinsali, Kasama, Mpika, Isoka and Lundazi and their biggest crime was to refuse to join UNIP or participate in politics at crucial time of independence struggle.
And so, the long and the short of it is that the Lumpa supporters were attacked, raped, maimed and made to surrender including their leader Alice Lenshina. But a group of faithfuls refused to submit to UNIP’s threats and consequently fled to the neighboring Zaire now DRC where they established themselves especially in Mokambo in Lubumbashi on the border with Mufulira.
Hudson writes: “in all, nineteen thousand Lumpas went to the Congo between 1964 and 1968. Efforts were made to induce them to return after an amnesty declared in 1968 but only three thousand did so.”
I am told that among those who fled and refused to return was Mumba Yachi’s grandmother hence his birth and upbringing in Mokambo, a border town which features prominently in his songs. And he sings proudly about it!
So the Lenshina migration is believed to be the first known, after Zambia’s independence, where Zambians fled their country to seek refuge elsewhere.
“It was estimated in 1993 that there were up to fifteen thousand followers of the church in the Congo. Up to September 1994, only one thousand, six hundred had arrived in Zambia,” Hudson writes.
“The majority remained in the Congo; if they see that those who have come back do not encounter any hostility, more can be expected to return,” Hudson writes on page 63 of his Book.
How then do you treat these Zambians and their offsprings?
That’s a question!
I end here!
And we still have this pipo in zambia if u listen to how dy suffered kuti walila.evn lenshinas 1st born daughter is still alive
KK should face the international court at the Hague for genocide. We were all brainwashed into believing the Lumpa church was evil. The govt should have already repatriated and compensated those who were forced into exile by the brutal KK and his satanic UNIP.
Main question really is was this guy using a passport with questioned particulars? I hope the courts can answer that for us.
@Reen Bwalya there is a community of these people also in the area in Rufunsa at a place called Kanyongoloka. Quite a sizeable population, but the local people are very suspicious of them. Unless my serves me wrong, Lenshina was placed under house arrest in Lusaka’s Chilenje South in 70s.
Mr. Jere, where can we buy the book “A Time to Mourn” by John Hudson you have mentioned in this write up?
Well articulated article. Dont you think there must be some documentations for them to be integrated into the Zambian Society? They dont have to walk in just like that.
Lenshina was misleading the innocent people that is why the government had to come in after trying hard to control her but to no avail. She used to tell her followers that if they scribe on top of the tree they can fly as a result a lot of people died as for urine yes they used to drink it. It is a very sad story some of them were brought to Mbala all of them suffering from malnutrition as they were made to it ant soil by Lenshina as they trusted her very much. Any way the best person to ask is KK who is still alive.
@lemba
You read the author said Lumpas were massacred simply because they refused to add their numbers to the UNIP cause to liberate Zambia! This incensed KK so much that he ordered a genocide! According to KK’s evil thinking, Lumpas were standing in his way to become the dictator of Zambia by their refusal to engage in politics. Do you wonder why the history of Lumpas is so obscure? It was deliberately kept hidden so we don’t know the truth.
you have a point ….
Where can I buy this book from (A Time to Mourn” by John Hudson,)?
Amazon.co.uk
I have got a copy from there….
Wantanshi even though what Lenshina did was not right to brain wash the poor people that they can fly, and doing all sorts of things as you know that time people were not educated so they used to agree any thing they were told by her, she used to tell them she was sent by God and that she speaks with God, like God has said you should do this and that and people listened in the process a lot died because of her. KK did what he did to protect the poor people. Actually they were given chance all of them to get out of that church but Lenshina had already told them that if they die there they will go straight to heaven. Why was Lenshina and her children not among those who were killed? That is the question one should ask if what she was doing was right.
@lemba
Wacky or weird as Lumpas beliefs might have been did that warrant them to be murdered in cold blood?
This is all well and good, and Mumba Yachi’s music is good, but to compare him with Fela Kuti is a bit of an exeggeration. Try to keep it factual.
Maybe to be more realistic, you can compare him with Nashil Pichen Kazembe.
It is hard to verify the facts in such controversial phases in history. The book may provide a little help in understanding the events that unfolded but I think it offers very little insight in the actual scene within the Lumpa congregation.
Like #3 Lemba, I also believe that several people were misled by this group of religious fanatics that was undoubtedly rebelious and chaotic. Whether or not Mumba Yachi’s grandmother was a victim of the circumstances, and if it is true that he was “born in exile,” is a matter for him to testify.
Like I have said, only the truth shall set him free and give him back his right of citizenship.
That chapter must remains buried. So many people suffered.