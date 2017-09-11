Parliamentarians in Northern Province have resolved to work closely with the media in order to enhance the flow of information on various developmental projects taking place in the region.

This came to light during the first ever provincial parliamentary media forum held in Kasama yesterday.

And Northern Province minister Brian Mundubile, who graced the event, said the media plays a critical role in shaping the developmental agenda of any community, hence the partnership between the parliamentarians and journalists in information dissemination.

Mr Mundubile said Northern Province wants to move in tandem with other regions, in implementing the seventh National Development Plan and this cannot be achieved if lawmakers work in isolation.

The Minister also revealed that the province has started preparing for the Northern Province Tourism and Investment Expo, and has since encouraged more stakeholders to come on board and take part in the process.

The Provincial Minister further announced that the process of turning Kasama into a City council is underway.

Mr Mundubile, who is also Mporokoso MP, said this development will result in massive job creation for the local people, adding that investors have already shown interest in bringing growth to the area.

Meanwhile, Mr Mundubile has disclosed that Members of Parliament from Northern Province are more united than ever before in ensuring that key development projects were given priority in terms of implementation, regardless of the constituencies where they belong.

Several MPs including the Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili attended the first-ever provincial parliamentary media forum.

Among them were Lunte MP Mutotwe Kafwaya, Lopososhi MP Bwalya Chungu, Mpulungu MP Freedom Sikazwe, Chimbamilonga MP Hastings Chansa, Lubansenshi MP George Mwamba and Kasama Central MP Kelvin Sampa respectively.

Media practitioners from both private and public institutions also attended the event.