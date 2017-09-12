Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa says all the Democratic Republic of Congo refugees entering the country through various border points in Luapula province should abide by the laws of this country.

Mr. Chilangwa says although Zambia will continue to be a safe haven for refugees , it was important for them to abide by the laws of the country.

He said the country is ready for the refugees adding that this is not the first time that the country has received refugees from the DR. Congo.

ZANIS reports the provincial Minister said this over the weekend when he checked on works for the preparation of a transit site at Kenani in Nchelenge were the refugees are supposed to be moved from Ponde Secondary School where they are currently accommodated.

The Minister has since called on the refugees to also respect the values and cultures of the host community.

And Zambia Red Cross Society Nchelenge District Vice Chairperson Grandwell Chilukuta disclosed that the transit site for the refugees almost ready.

Mr Chilukuta disclosed that over 1200 refugees have been received in Chienge district and are expected to be transferred to the transit camp.

He disclosed that the Red Cross Society working with the United Nation Commissioner High for Refugees will move the refugees from Chienge to the transit center and move the refugees to Maheba Refugee camp later.