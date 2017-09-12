Shepolopolo are set to compete at the 2017 COSAFA Women’s Championship that starts on Wednesday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The Zambian women have settled down in Bulawayo after arriving there on Sunday ahead of Wednesday’s opening Group match against arch rivals Malawi.

Zambia will also face hosts Zimbabwe and Madagascar in Group A.

Coach Albert Kachinga’s side on Monday trained at Barbourfields Stadium.

“We are ready. The girl’s response in training is very impressive,” Kachinga said.

“We are going to respect our opponents but our target is to reach the competitions finals,” he said.

Kachinga said Zambia are seeking to win the regional championship.

“The girls also want to be part of the success by bringing glory to Mother Zambia by winning the tournament,” Kachinga said.

Zambia faces Malawi in their group A opening game before meeting champions Zimbabwe two days later while the concluding group match is against Madagascar.