Zesco United head to South Africa on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s 2017 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal, first leg clash against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Kickoff of the quarterfinal first leg will be at 19h00.

Zlatko Krmpotic’s 18-member team has only one new face.

Uganda striker Davies Kasirye who joined Zesco from DR Congo side DC Motema Pembe is the only July arrival in the travelling party.

Goalkeeper Dieudonne Ntibahezwa and midfielder Enock Sabakumana are the notable absentees from the list.

The Burundi duo is ineligible after Zesco missed CAF registration deadline for the final knockout round.

Also out is influential Kenyan international midfielder Anthony Akumu who is serving a two-match suspension but defender Daut Musekwa returns after missing the 1-1 away draw against Smouha in Egypt on June 30.

Meanwhile, Zesco will host SuperSport in the final leg on September 23 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Winner over both legs will play victor of the MC Alger of Algeria and Club Africain of Tunisia in the semifinals.

The North Africans will be away in the first leg on September 30 while the final leg will be played during the dates of October 20-22.

ZESCO TEAM:

Goalkeepers: Jacob Banda, Lameck Nyangu

Defenders: Ben Adama Banh, David Owino Odhiambo, Simon Silwimba, Marcel Kalonde, Fackson Kapumbu ,Daut Musekwa

Midfielders: Mwape Mwelwa, John Ching’andu, Kondwani Mtonga, Misheck Chaila

Strikers: Jesse Jackson Were, Lazarous Kambole, Dave Daka, Davies Kasirye, Maybin Kalengo