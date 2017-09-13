ShyMan Shaizo collaborated with Hamoba, General Ozzy, B’Flow, Macky2 & Kantu on the song “Tandizo”. The song sensitizing the society to give a helping hand to the less privileged.

He had this to say on social media:

We started working on this song in 2014 …Its not been easy to put together all these Giants and mates who have a heart for the vulnarable children on the streets.Thanks to the producer Zondiwe Kekero Mutatula and Ben Benson Nanji Banda of Blazer Records for putting in the best of work and time..Guitars by Ken Kimbangu my brother who loves his strings…and for the patience of my #fanmily i say To God be the glory and bless everyone who contributed and will contribute by #sharing this song to help change our mindsets…Here it is

#Tandizo …

Download the song HERE

BY KAPA187