A Zambian in diaspora Pascal Nsokolo has donated ten desk top computers worth thousands of kwacha to four institutions in Mbala District in Northern province.
District Commissioner, Kedrick Sikombe confirmed this to ZANIS in an interview in Mbala.He said that St Mary’s college has received five computers, while three have been donated to the local authority.
Three computers have been given to Mbala secondary school while one has gone to Kaka secondary.
The District Commissioner thanked the Mr Nsokolo for the donation saying the gesture should be emulated by others as it would go a long way in providing the needed education service in the area.
He has since warned the community to guard the computers that have been purchased at huge amounts of money.
Avoid taking such junk to Zambia, those computer look very old must have been pick from a junk yard
Iwe this is better than nothing. These can be the thin line between being computer literate and lack thereof. Muletasha. Chances are that you have never donated even a simple egg to people in need.
THANK YOU IS IN ORDER. JUNK YARD YOU DONT EVEN SEND CHANGE HOME. SHUT UP
Although ma screen ya bokosi, it will make a big diffrence considering the Zambian rural landscape, they surely need that as a stater pack!!
Thank you Pascal
Yes it is a gift, but it’s junk! The reason why our ICT sector remains behind is because we are using donated junk. If you are an IT professional like my self you can understand the type of these computers donated. From the looks these computers cannot power modern software (maybe Microsoft office suites for typing your documents) that is essential in building ones coding skills or ICT skills. If you are willing to upgrade your phone to a new one because it is slow and cannot install or support certain apps then you will understand what am saying about time and upgrade. Its fine if they are going to be stripped for hands on training on “how to build a PC.”