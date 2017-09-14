Patriotic Front (PF) Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has challenged President Edgar Lungu to tell the Zambian people the source of the Presidential Empowerment Fund that is being disbursed to Marketeers across the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pan African Radio news, Dr. Kambwili says there is something sinister about the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund.

Dr. Kambwili says the fund which was established prior to the 2016 General elections has no track record, alleging that no one has so far explained the source of the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund for transparency sake and to avoid speculations.

Dr. Kambwili has since alleged that so far k10 million has been disbursed to Marketeers and he wonders how President Edgar Lungu would account for such colossal sums of money because even if the president was to give up 10 months his own salary he would not afford.

“Where is he finding the money to give marketeers because even if he is to sacrifice his salary for ten months it can’t match what he has spent so far” Kambwili asked

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) National Youth Chairperson who is also home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has charged that Dr. Kambwili Should be the last person in Zambia to hold an opinion on matters of corruption as he is number one culprit.

“Kambwili should keep quiet because he is more corrupt than any individual in Government” Kampyongo said