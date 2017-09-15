President Lungu at the official opening of Parliament

President Lungu with Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini on arrival for the official opening of Parliament
President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu leaving parliament buildings after the officail opening of Parliament
President Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu with Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini on arrival for the official opening of Parliament
Mayors arrive for the official opening of Parliament
Vice-President Inonge Wina arrives for the official opening of Parliament
Part of the 21 man gun salute at the arrival for the official opening of Parliament
Zambia Air force fighter Jets during the official opening of Parliament

    it doesn’t matter if UPND recognises Lungu or not but Zambia is in safe hands, I can assure you Lungu will be the president till 2026

    we need to change these gears mwe.. mayors na ma chain.. and by the way BOMA should be changed if it still stands for BRITISH OVERSEAS MILITARY ADMINISTRATION… come on… even the national anthem, doesn’t make bring chikonko for patriotism and os too long… Our musicians can come with a better inspiring some… Just thinking out load.

