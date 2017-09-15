LifestylePhoto Gallery President Lungu at the official opening of Parliament September 15, 2017 8 88 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet President Lungu with Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini on arrival for the official opening of Parliament President Edgar Lungu with First Lady Esther Lungu leaving parliament buildings after the officail opening of Parliament President Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu with Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini on arrival for the official opening of Parliament Mayors arrive for the official opening of Parliament Vice-President Inonge Wina arrives for the official opening of Parliament Part of the 21 man gun salute at the arrival for the official opening of Parliament Zambia Air force fighter Jets during the official opening of Parliament Loading...
