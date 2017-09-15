President Edgar Lungu has told parliament today that the country has made strides in the transformation of Government operations into a smart Government, with the stablishment of the Smart Zambia Institute.

In a speech during the official opening of Parliament today, the President said that to date, a total of 19 e-Government systems have been developed, deployed and are functional.

The deployed and functional systems include the electronic tax system, electronic patents and business registration and electronic entry visa system. . The president further said that from January 2016 to June 2017, more than 4,000 businesses have accessed e-business related services online.

The President further promised that the Government will introduce electronic payment systems for public services with a view to increasing collection of non-tax revenue and minimising leakages.

The President further said that Government was in the process of implementing an electronic cabinet system across all Government ministries which will enable Cabinet business be conducted under a paperless environment, and thus improving on time and cost efficiency as well as contribute towards attaining a green economy.

The president also said that his Government implement the e-pamodzi, which is an integrated electronic platform that will enable Zambians to access Government services and information on-line from any location, at any time with ease, adding that this will contribute to reducing the cost of doing business and eliminating corruption by reducing human contact.

Meanwhile UPND Members of Parliament remained in the house during the Presidential address, ending their boycott.

President Edgar Lungu took time to shake hands with some UPND Members of Parliament after delivering his speech including Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili, drawing cheers from mostly PF Members of Parliament.