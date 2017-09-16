A POSTMORTEM conducted on Zambia Daily Mail sub-editor Sithembile Siwawa-Zulu, who died at the weekend after giving birth, has revealed that she died after a blood clot blocked an artery that supplied blood to her lungs.
Mrs Zulu died on Sunday after giving birth to a baby girl two days earlier through caesarean section at Levy Mwansawasa University Teaching Hospital.
The death caused a social media uproar prompting Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya to call for a thorough inquest into the death of the 29-year-old journalist.
Meanwhile, Non-Governmental Organizations’ Coordinating council (NGOCC) Executive Director Engwase Mwale has expressed sadness that maternal deaths in Zambia are on the increase.
Speaking in an interview yesterday, Ms. Mwale revealed that many maternal deaths recorded in Zambia are as a result of negligence amongst health workers.
Ms. Mwale also disclosed that the NGOCC recently embarked on a campaign to curb maternal death in Zambia.
Ms. Mwale has since called on Government to ensure that no mother die unnecessarily in Zambia by putting stringent measures in the health sector.
“It is sad to note that maternal deaths in Zambia are on the increase” Ms. Mwale said
Recently the maternal death was recorded at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital on September 10, 2017.
Sithembile siwawa Zulu, a sub-editor at the Zambia Daily Mail died a day after delivering a baby girl at the institution.
According to the Ministry of Health Spokesperson Maximilian Bweupe explained that 29-year-old Sithembile, in her 2nd pregnancy underwent a caesarian section due to fetal distress on September 8, 2017.
Anyone who has been to UTH or any govt hospital will tell you how babies are lost mainly due to negligence of nurses. Some nurses even demand bribes from pregnant women in order to receive preferential service. If you haven’t bribed them, no matter how much noise you make, they won’t show any urgency. By the time they come to attend to you, sadly, the baby is gone. That’s the reality in govt hospitals. No one cares to report about these matters because they affect mainly the poor from compounds, the middle class deliver from high cost or private clinics
Uli mbushi, 2 midwives at UTH B block, attend to more than 10 women at a given time. So how can they divide themselves . Most seasoned midwives at UTH they usually leave for greener pastures because of luck of motivation by the GRZ
The health minister must take these allegations seriously and conduct a full investigation there job is to serve the people.