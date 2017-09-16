United Party for National Development (UPND Vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has charged that the construction of the 1.2 billion United States Dollars Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway is a road contract scandal.

In a statement to pan African Radio news today, Dr. Mwamba said the construction of the Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway which President Edgar Lungu commissioned on 8th September 2017 is the greatest scandal in Zambia’s time because it was supposed to run from Livingstone to Solwezi.

Dr. Mwamba said there is no sensible way China Jiangxi can be paid US$3,7 million for a kilometer adding that it is a serious scandal that might land people in prison should there be accountability in the near future.

The UPND vice president explained that the quoted sums of money are so huge disclosing that over US$3, 3 million per kilometer, and enough money to make 8 extra kilometers is embezzled.

“The construction of the 1.2 billion United States Dollars Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway is a road contract scandal” Dr. Mwamba said.