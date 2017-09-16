United Party for National Development (UPND Vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has charged that the construction of the 1.2 billion United States Dollars Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway is a road contract scandal.
In a statement to pan African Radio news today, Dr. Mwamba said the construction of the Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway which President Edgar Lungu commissioned on 8th September 2017 is the greatest scandal in Zambia’s time because it was supposed to run from Livingstone to Solwezi.
Dr. Mwamba said there is no sensible way China Jiangxi can be paid US$3,7 million for a kilometer adding that it is a serious scandal that might land people in prison should there be accountability in the near future.
The UPND vice president explained that the quoted sums of money are so huge disclosing that over US$3, 3 million per kilometer, and enough money to make 8 extra kilometers is embezzled.
“The construction of the 1.2 billion United States Dollars Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway is a road contract scandal” Dr. Mwamba said.
NO COMMENTS!
Kikiki, those who need PhDs to puke on LT will sh*t hardest.
ONE THING IS CLEAR HERE – GBM IS NOT AN ENGINEER. HE HAS NOT UNDERTAKEN ANY FEASIBILITY STUDY ON THE SAID ROAD. HE MAY BE TALKING FROM WITHOUT.
====================================
EIZ kindly enlighten us on this , not out of malice but sheer professionalism. Are these allegations from one GBM true?
Professional bodies must not hang in there chewing member subscription moneys as laymen like GBM make wild allegations without a comment. It is indiscipline of the highest order. It is actually sabotage.
GBM is a DR.??
I don’t know what’s worse, that all zambian politicians have PhD, or rooting $1 billion in broad day light.
NO COMMENTS! But note that it will be 2 lanes on each side meaning if one lane is from lusaka to Ndola is 300km then they are making 300×4 = 1200kms then u can now safely say its $1.2m per km! BOOOOM!!!
2 lanes already exist…..
Sickening how some people are trying to justify reckless expenditure and rampant corruption …this is your children’s money they are stealing!!
We don’t expect anything else from this bafoon.
Show me a highway that has cost that amount?
Comment:
The coward GBM is still vp of upnd? Thought hé had already been delinked and replaced by Nalumango?
Dr. has spoken. Now cralify is it dual carriageway from livingstone to solwezi you are referring to? Dr. take your time to condem Ndola Lusaka is too congested. Support good projects.
Dr. has spoken. Now cralify is it dual carriageway from livingstone to solwezi you are referring to? Dr. take your time to condem Ndola Lusaka is too congested. Support good projects.
Support good projects yes but not stealing in the name of good projects…..
opposition means opposing even before you see the design.
one dangoke can fund this project from his pocket.
we need votes for north so that pf can rule for 50yrs.
after 50yrs we a new party to immerge not tribal party
Tht is the reason why I didn’t vote for upnd becoz of gbm. This is the same person who got the contract from Zesco to supply logs at a huge money through coruption at yet ths tym he is condemning something everyone will benefit. Please Mr fake Dr we don’t want cheap road. We want somethin expensive tht wil last long. You Mr fake Dr will b the same person tht will blame the government if the road does nt last long becoz its cheap. if you don’t hv any valuable contributions, its better u remain silent becoz you possess big postion in upnd. Don’t b lyk chibwi who Don’t think before before he speak
SEE WHO IS TALKING ABOUT CORRUPTION……FROM THE ABUNDANCE OF THE HEART THE MOUTH SPEAKS…GBM IS CORRUPT HIMSELF
Surely he can’t be corrupt now that he is in UPND
If HH is to win some weak souls,he should not allow dull cadres such as GBM to comment on big projects which many Zambians are excited about.
Let upnd look at how this lusaka-ndola road and bypass roads are designed.THIS IS A SPLENDID IDEA BY THE PF LEADERSHIP AND IT WILL WIN THEM MANY VOTES IN 2021 IF THIS PROJECT IS DONE!!
one would understand why GBM is worried here.its because such huge projects if done,push HH further away from plot one!!
BO GBM PLEASE LET PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S PF DEVELOP ZAMBIA!!PF HAS DONE A LOT SINCE 2011.if MMD Govnt worked like this,Zambia could have developed a lot.WHO TOLD YOU THAT WE’LL VOTE FOR HH’S UPND SO THAT YOU CAN COME AND REVENGE?FORGET!!
Dr Gbm have you become an engineer or you are just dreaming
buchilandelande have you seen the design
opposition at work.please let that project take off as soon as posible.more vote for pf.lungu as shown that he can work.
Relax People – it wont be a standard 4 lane road but a middle class with nice artwork designs..if u do not believe me ask Iris!