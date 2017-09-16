The Patriotic Front (PF) has scooped all by-elections but one in Itezhi Tezhi were the Party has however increased numbers compared to the last General election on August 11, 2016.

This is according to the statement released to the media by the PF Media team where the PF Secretary General Mr Davies Mwila congratulated the ruling Party on its victory.

“On behalf of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu and the entire Central Committee, I wish to salute Zambia’s number one (1) Party of Choice – the PF for registering great victory in the local government by-elections held yesterday, 14th September 2017. Besides winning, we have managed to reclaim the Mufulira and Chilanga Wards from UPND. No one dare challenge us when we say that we stand on firm ground,” Mr Mwila said.

“The Local Government Council Chairperson victories we have registered in Kanchibiya, Lavushimanda and Lunte Districts , including Councillor victories Bwacha, Luanshya, Mufulira and Chilanga is testimony of the confidence the Zambian people have in the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front. We want to assure that we place great value on the confidence Zambians have in us and we promise more hardwork by way of improved service delivery across the board.”

“This victory is also for The hard working members who campaigned on issues and convinced our people that PF was indeed a government of the People, for the People and by the People. It shows that support for the PF is on the rise in the Itezhi tezhi and Copperbelt, Northern and Muchinga Province remains unshaken,” Mr. Mwila said.

“The by-elections are a clear demonstration that our pro-poor party is on the ascendancy and such is due to the type of leadership provided.”

He said the people in these areas have continued to demonstrate their confidence in the PF, as the only organisation that can deliver to their expectation.

“All we must appeal for to all elected and serving officials is that we dare not disappoint them,” Mr Mwila advised.

And in thanking the hardworking campaign teams, the Secretary General has directed Party structures to leave no stone unturned in mobilizing The Party and recruiting more members.