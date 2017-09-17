The judgement date in the case involving Namwala Member of Parliament Moono Lubenzhi and seven others which started last year in June 2016, has been concluded and set for 25th September 2017 .

Namwala District Magistrate Andrew Kasongo set the date when the matter came up for submission by the defence counsel of the accused Remmy Mainza who submitted his written submissions and the state represented by state prosecutor Misheck Silwimba on 15th September 2017.

This is in a case were Namwala Member of Parliament Moono Lubezhi and seven others are facing four counts namely malicious damage to property, grievous bodily harm and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to the penal code chapter 87 the laws of Zambia.

The area MP and seven others are accused of assaulting Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Parliamentary candidate for 2016 general elections for Namwala Constituency Charity Kabongomana.

The seven are also accused of assaulting (FDD) candidate for District Council chairperson Prince Sikagoma and Manfred Sichikoloma, and causing damage to charity Kabongomana‘s land rover discovery registration number ALT 776 during campaigns in the 2016 general elections in Namwala.

The Namwala Member of parliament and seven others have since denied the allegations when they appeared before Namwala Magistrate Andrew Kasongo during defence.