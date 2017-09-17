President Edgar Lungu has left South Africa for New York to attePresident Edgar Lungu has left South Africa for New York to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly. Africa has been pushing for a seat at the UN Security Council and it is expected that this issue will be tabled to the UN organ in New York. Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda says President Lungu is also expected to hold side meetings with various stakeholders while in New York. He says Zambia has been receiving refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo and it is hoped that this humanitarian crisis will also be tabled at the summit. Mr. Chanda says the number of refugees has reached about 5-thousand, hence the need to solve the humanitarian challenge to avoid numbers rising. And on Saturday, President Lungu met with his South African counterpart, Jacob Zuma and held a closed-door meeting at State House in Pretoria. Mr. Chanda says many issues were discussed surrounding bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries. The President left South Africa at 09hrs.nd the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Africa has been pushing for a seat at the UN Security Council and it is expected that this issue will be tabled to the UN organ in New York.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda says President Lungu is also expected to hold side meetings with various stakeholders while in New York.
He says Zambia has been receiving refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo and it is hoped that this humanitarian crisis will also be tabled at the summit.
Mr. Chanda says the number of refugees has reached about 5-thousand, hence the need to solve the humanitarian challenge to avoid numbers rising.
And on Saturday, President Lungu met with his South African counterpart, Jacob Zuma and held a closed-door meeting at State House in Pretoria.
Mr. Chanda says many issues were discussed surrounding bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.
The President left South APresident Edgar Lungu has left South Africa for New York to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Africa has been pushing for a seat at the UN Security Council and it is expected that this issue will be tabled to the UN organ in New York.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda says President Lungu is also expected to hold side meetings with various stakeholders while in New York.
He says Zambia has been receiving refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo and it is hoped that this humanitarian crisis will also be tabled at the summit.
Mr. Chanda says the number of refugees has reached about 5-thousand, hence the need to solve the humanitarian challenge to avoid numbers rising.
And on Saturday, President Lungu met with his South African counterpart, Jacob Zuma and held a closed-door meeting at State House in Pretoria.
Mr. Chanda says many issues were discussed surrounding bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.
The President left South Africa at 09hrs.frica at 09hrs.
President Edgar Long tours needs a chain to restrain him at home.
Yes, President Edgar Lungu cannot avoid travelling for international meetings to represent the country. But what worries me are the big delegations he carries with him and how he has to use the Challenger every time he has to travel. My humble President could do well to emulate late Presidents Sata and Mwanawasa who used to travel by British Airways of Emirates Airlines. What is the problem with President Lungu not flying with Emirates or British Airways. Could it be because they want to take alcohol away from the sight of other passengers on the Presidential Challenger? President Lungu should remember the wise saying of one English political thinker, Thomas Hobbes, who once said “as a king, you are only as rich as your people”.
But he’s not king!
President Lungu should remember the majority of Zambians are poor and he should live like them. He should be modest with the way and manner he travels for international meetings. How many times did President Lungu travel by plane even to South Africa or Botswana or within Zambia before he became President? Let President Lungu remember he is better paid than the majority of Zambians and it is only a matter of luck that he is the country’s President from so many other deserving Zambians. He should remember that even when he ceases to be President of Zambia, he will not by his own means be able to afford the kind of travel he engages in. Let him sit down and reflect on how Presidents Sata and Mwanawasa used the country’s resources on their travel abroad.
What is most annoying about President Edgar Lungu’s travel abroad with the Presidential Challenger is that the Zambian Media no longer seems to have courageous journalists who can do some investigative journalistic story on the cost of President Lungu’s travel with the Challenger so Zambians could be informed about how much of state monies are gobbled up by such trips. It is clear President Lungu is not as modest as Presidents Sata and Mwanawasa in the manner he uses state resources to travel on Presidential duty. That kind of money that is being used on the Presidential Challenger plane and bloated delegations can be pumped into the purchase of maize from farmers at a reasonable price like K 90 or K 100 per bag to benefit many small-scale farmers.
I voted for Edgar Lungu. But I seem to be realizing every day I wake up and hear the President is again on an international trip with the Presidential Challenger that ECL is thousands of miles apart from the real world in which the majority of Zambians live. President Lungu has simply lost touch with the majority of us. One would think somebody coming from Chawama would have his feet more on the ground. Alas, the man is aloof, out of touch with the reality of most Zambians. It this that will cost President Lungu to be given another opportunity again to preside over the affairs of Zambians. President Lungu needs to change if people are to continue supporting him.
HE NEEDS TO GO ROUND THE GLOBE TO CORRECT THE WRONG IMPRESSION THAT HH AND UPND CREATED OUTSIDE ZAMBIA. SO YOU CAN SEE THAT TALKING ILL OF YOUR COUNTRY CAN BE COSTLY. I WISH HE COULD EVEN USE TWO CHALLENGER PLANES TO BEEF UP THE ENTOURAG FOR SUCH AN IMPORTANT TASK
.