President Edgar Lungu has left South Africa for New York to attePresident Edgar Lungu has left South Africa for New York to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly. Africa has been pushing for a seat at the UN Security Council and it is expected that this issue will be tabled to the UN organ in New York. Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda says President Lungu is also expected to hold side meetings with various stakeholders while in New York. He says Zambia has been receiving refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo and it is hoped that this humanitarian crisis will also be tabled at the summit. Mr. Chanda says the number of refugees has reached about 5-thousand, hence the need to solve the humanitarian challenge to avoid numbers rising. And on Saturday, President Lungu met with his South African counterpart, Jacob Zuma and held a closed-door meeting at State House in Pretoria. Mr. Chanda says many issues were discussed surrounding bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries. The President left South Africa at 09hrs.nd the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

