Diggers Rugby Club’s chances of winning the 2017 National League suffered a major setback following a narrow 13-12 loss at Mufulira Leopards on Saturday.

Mufulira’s Daniel Kunda placed two tries with his team mate Dean Zulu converting one of them before he scored two penalties later in this rescheduled match played at the Leopards Cage in Mufulira.

Third placed Diggers scored three penalties through Jubilee Chisenga who converted a double and another was inked by veteran Patrick Chanda.

With two matches remaining, the Men at Work are now 11 points behind leaders KPF who have 56 points from 13 matches played.

In other weekend rescheduled matches, Buffaloes crushed Ndola Wanderers 75-0 on the Copperbelt with Nkwazi overcoming Konkola 47-12 in Chililabombwe.

League leaders KPF, champions Red Arrows, Green Eagles, Roan and Kansanshi were all on bye at the weekend.

ZAMBIA RUGBY UNION LEAGUE

Saturday, 16 September 2017

Konkola (12 ) vs (47) Nkwazi

Mufulira – A (13) vs (12) Diggers

Ndola (0) vs (75) Buffaloes

Nchanga (21) vs (0) Chibuluma (Walkover to Nchanga as Chibuluma failed to travel)