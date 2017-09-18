Have you ever dreamed of taking a pan down to the river and pulling up nuggets of gold? This ancient practice still holds allure for many people, but it wasn’t always legal to pan for gold in Zambia. But the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development (MMMD) has just changed all that.

We visited the MMMD to find out more about it.

We met with head of Mineral Economics at the Ministry, Mr Willy Chilufya He explained to us that the MMMD has recently started issuing gold panning certificates in an effort to promote and legalise small-scale gold mining. The move, Mr Chilufya explains, is aimed at formalising small-scale mining and processing of gold in areas like Lufunsa, Vubwi, Lwano and Petauke where gold deposits have been found in streams.

“The gold panning certificate is valid for two years after issuance and is basically meant to give rights to Zambian citizens and cooperatives who want to pan for gold,” he says.

But before the decision was taken, the Ministry sought out the facts. Mr Chilufya explained that the Zambian Revenue Authority, the Ministry of Commerce, the Bank of Zambia and ZCCM-IH conducted a study to gather evidence that would help the Ministry of Mines understand the potential that small-scale gold miners may have to create meaningful jobs and contribute to the government treasury.

“This team has given us findings and recommendations that will serve as a strategy going forward as regards to gold panning and trading in Zambia. As a Ministry our thought is to have a formal system that will enable gold panners to sell gold to us so that it can sit as a government reserve in the central bank.”

Mr Chilufya says the panning certificate is currently being issued at the Mineral Economics office at the offices of the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development in Lusaka.

“It is being issued electronically through the Mining Cadastre Administration System (MCAS), a web-based mining rights cadastre system that has been put in place by our partners, the European Union. The requirements for one to get a gold panning certificate are very simple. One just has to fill in a form, bring a tax clearance, Identification and they are good to go,” he says.

This is good news for those individuals and cooperatives out there who wish to follow the right channels to realise their gold panning dreams.